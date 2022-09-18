Ludacris’ Manager Chaka Zulu Arrested for Murder

After being injured during a triple shooting outside an Atlanta restaurant over the summer, Ludacris' longtime manager Chaka Zulu has been charged with murder despite his claims of self-defense.

On Sunday (Sept. 18), XXL obtained arrest records that show Chaka Zulu, born Ahmed Obafemi, was booked into the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta on Sept. 13, and is now facing charges of murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit a felony and simple battery. He was released the same day after paying a $200,000 surety bond, jail records show.

The arrest comes nearly three months after a shooting outside the Buckhead restaurant Apt4b on June 26. Chaka Zulu allegedly shot Artez Jamil Benton, 23, who died following the shooting. Chaka was badly injured and required hospitalization and surgery to recover from his injuries. A third victim was also taken to the hospital and his since recovered from their injuries. Police initially reported the incident was sparked after a "dispute in the parking lot."

Chaka Zulu's attorney, Gabe Banks, is calling the shooting an act of self-defense.

"Mr. Chaka Zulu, a beloved son of the City of Atlanta, is disappointed in the Atlanta Police Department’s decision to bring charges against him surrounding the shooting that occurred in June 2022," Banks told the Atlanta Journal Constitution in a statement. "A close review of all the evidence, including the surveillance footage and eyewitness interviews, reveals that Mr. Zulu was attacked and jumped from behind by a gang of at least four individuals (sadly including the decedent) and was forced to defend himself after this gang repeatedly stomped, punched and kicked him while he was on the ground in a defenseless posture. Mr. Zulu was shot in the back during the shooting and nearly lost his life, and is still recovering from the nearly fatal injuries he sustained that evening."

The statement continues, "Mr. Zulu was at his place of business that [night] and had every reason to defend himself. In an attempt to save his life, Mr. Zulu lawfully discharged his weapon in self-defense, a weapon that he is licensed to carry. Mr. Zulu fully cooperated with law enforcement officials and their investigation, and voluntarily turned himself in once he teared of the arrest warrants. Mr. Zulu remains confident that his name will be cleared of all charges through the judicial process. It is not lost on Mr. Zulu that someone lost his life, but had Mr. Zulu not lawfully defended himself, Mr. Zulu would have been killed that night."

XXL has reached out to the Atlanta Police Department and Chaka Zulu's attorney for comment.