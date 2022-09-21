Video Surfaces That Reportedly Shows Fight Leading Up to Chaka Zulu Shooting

Surveillance video that reportedly shows the fight that led to the shooting of Ludacris' longtime manager Chaka Zulu has surfaced online.

On Sunday (Sept. 18), Shanae Hall, host of the What She Said podcast, shared footage on Instagram that is reportedly from the parking lot of the Buckhead establishment in Atlanta where Chaka Zulu and two other men were shot on June 26.

The video shows a parking lot full of cars, will several people milling around. The man who Hall points out as Chaka Zulu and another man appear to be having a conversation when that turns into a fight. Four other men who were waiting to the side then charge over and pounce on the man believed to be Chaka, punching him to the ground and kicking him afterward. One of the men in the crew then punches a woman in the face. The actual shooting is not shown in the clip.

Chaka Zulu's attorney, Gabe Banks, has confirmed the video is in fact surveillance video from the night of the shooting, according to local Atlanta news station 11 Alive.

XXL has reached out to the Atlanta Police Department, the Fulton County Sheriff's Department and Chaka Zulu's attorney for comment.

Chaka Zulu turned himself in to the Atlanta Police on Sept. 13, after being charged with murder in connection to the death of Artez Jamil Benton, 23, who was allegedly shot and killed by Chaka following the parking lot brawl. Chaka, born Ahmed Obafemi, faces charges of murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit a felony and simple battery. He was released the same day after paying a $200,000 surety bond, jail records show.

Chaka's attorney is calling this a clear case of self-defense.

"Mr. Chaka Zulu, a beloved son of the City of Atlanta, is disappointed in the Atlanta Police Department’s decision to bring charges against him surrounding the shooting that occurred in June 2022," Banks told the Atlanta Journal Constitution in a statement. "A close review of all the evidence, including the surveillance footage and eyewitness interviews, reveals that Mr. Zulu was attacked and jumped from behind by a gang of at least four individuals (sadly including the decedent) and was forced to defend himself after this gang repeatedly stomped, punched and kicked him while he was on the ground in a defenseless posture. Mr. Zulu was shot in the back during the shooting and nearly lost his life, and is still recovering from the nearly fatal injuries he sustained that evening."

The statement continues, "Mr. Zulu was at his place of business that [night] and had every reason to defend himself. In an attempt to save his life, Mr. Zulu lawfully discharged his weapon in self-defense, a weapon that he is licensed to carry. Mr. Zulu fully cooperated with law enforcement officials and their investigation, and voluntarily turned himself in once he teared of the arrest warrants. Mr. Zulu remains confident that his name will be cleared of all charges through the judicial process. It is not lost on Mr. Zulu that someone lost his life, but had Mr. Zulu not lawfully defended himself, Mr. Zulu would have been killed that night."

Police initially reported the triple shooting was sparked by an argument in the parking lot. Another man who was injured during the shooting was taken to the hospital and is believed to have recovered from his injuries.

See Footage That Reportedly Shows the Fight That Led to the Chaka Zulu Shooting Below