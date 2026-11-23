Finding God is not a foreign concept to Fivio Foreign. The 36-year-old Brooklyn rapper was attending church as a kid with his late mother and even has a pastor in his life that he speaks to often for guidance. But he admits that he wasn't putting his faith at the forefront of his life because he thought "everything was OK." After a 2025 stint in jail and receiving a Bible from a fellow inmate, Fivio woke up to the word. As he continues to grow in his Christian faith, Fivio Foreign sits down with award-winning gospel icon Kirk Franklin for a candid conversation on camera about finding purpose through religion, the influence of God on their music and more.

"I'm going through a lot doing this walk," Fivio tells Kirk in the video below. "And I'm sure you went through a lot doing this walk. And I'm making a lot of mistakes fast. And it's things that I need to learn. From a man of God, in my same lane of life, it's not a lot of people that I can talk to and ask as far as spiritual walk. But this public walk is harder... Just here to ask you, how can I move forward, how can I get past that and just advice on this life that I'm living."

Kirk commends Fivio for taking an "unpopular" step in his life. Fivio, who's had his fair share of legal issues and been open about his past struggles with drugs, tried to stay away from what he calls "nonsense" after being released from jail last August. The rhymer was arrested on Jan. 18, 2025, for threatening a woman with a gun over a parking spot in New Jersey. The charges were dropped after he pleaded guilty that May to one count of third-degree terroristic threats. Nearly a year ago, Fivio announced he was entering rehab.

Since then, he's gotten baptized, abstained from having sex, holds regular Bible study in the studio, and moved further away from the drill rap heard on his 2019 platinum-selling track "Big Drip." The music he's creating now still carries some of drill's production elements, but the message is more uplifting. Fivio has also welcomed The Fire Choir into the fold with new songs "Chasin" and "You Make Me" featuring a classic sample of singer Monica's 2003 track "So Gone."

Kirk has witnessed some of these changes in Fivio's life from afar. "I think it takes a giant to have a hand on the culture... and in the middle of that, feel the most unpopular call to be able to pivot in spaces that will be misunderstanding, will not be the most welcoming, will be judgmental, will be sometimes belittling and challenging, but that's the truth," Kirk tells Fivio. "That's what you did. You chose the narrow path and it does not mean that your dreams have to be narrow. It doesn't mean that your gift has to be narrow. But understand that the applause and the doors look different, and you gotta be OK with that."

Fivio has been listening to the music of Kirk Franklin since he was a child growing up in East Flatbush, Brooklyn. Fivi's mother and aunt played the 20-time Grammy winner's songs on the regular. To him, Kirk is the standard of what it means to walk on the spiritual path with God as an artist in the public eye and still be successful.

"You a legend, you been doing this for 30 years, and you could still be this person? That's the standard for me," Fivio says to Kirk. "It's the who you are, and obviously like the achievements is like, but I do feel like the achievements come from who you are, more than what you did. So, I chase that person, and you and Ye had that same thing in common."

Kirk, who recently collaborated with GloRilla on the new song "This Time," and dropped his most recent album, I Am What I Am, in October, has been a guiding light to many young Black men and women through his music and beyond for decades. His dinner conversation series, Den of Kings, brings together influential Black men for honest discussions about faith, mental health and manhood. While Kirk is happy to shed some light on how Fivio can navigate his faith without losing his drip, the most important message he hopes the rapper walks away with is to be to kind to yourself during this journey.

"I want you to know that your boldness in the middle of you just walking through the trajectory of your life and culture and Christianity and your gift, and just tying to navigate it all, just take small pieces," the 56-year-old singer expresses to Fivio. "Don't take big pieces and try to eat it all at once. Just take little nibbles. And the biggest thing I wanna say to you on camera and to people that are influenced by you and people that are trying to figure it out, be kind to yourself. Romans 8:1 says, 'There is no more condemnation for them that are in Christ Jesus.' We can beat ourselves up... and I'm saying to you... God is not concerned about you being perfect. God wants you to take a breath and be glad that your his."

Take a look as they discuss how Kirk's walk with God has inspired Fivio, Kirk's connection to hip-hop, Fivio's new mission with his music, Kirk's valuable lessons centered around faith and more.

Watch a Conversation Between Fivio Foreign and Kirk Franklin About Christianity, Faith and Finding God

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