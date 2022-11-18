Fourth Suspect in Connection to Young Dolph Murder Turns Himself In

The Memphis Police Department has a fourth suspect in custody connected to the murder of Young Dolph.

This afternoon (Nov. 18), the MPD announced on their Facebook page the latest update in the Young Dolph murder case. MPD revealed Jermarcus Johnson as the latest man wanted for his alleged role in the Dolph killing. Just hours later, they reported Johnson had turned himself in to law enforcement. Johnson is charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

Police arresting Johnson comes a week after the arrest of 43-year-old Hernandez Govan. Govan is accused of ordering Dolph's murder and has been charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. He entered a plea of not guilty during a court hearing on Wednesday (Nov. 17). Govan's next court date is set for Dec. 16.

Police have the two alleged shooters, Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith, in custody. The duo were indicted on murder charges in January. They have pleaded not guilty as well. There is an active warrant out for another man, Shundale Barnett, who is charged with accessory after the fact, criminal attempt to commit first-degree murder and theft of property for his alleged role in the killing. In February, the MPD also named Devin Burns and Joshua Taylor as persons of interest in the case. There are now seven people connected to Young Dolph's murder with four currently in custody.

Young Dolph was shot and killed inside Makeda's Homemade Cookies in Memphis on Nov. 17, 2021, after two masked gunman ran up and sprayed the establishment with bullets while the raper was shopping. According to his autopsy report, Dolph was shot a total 22 times.

Dolph was recently posthumously honored with his own days in Georgia and Tennessee. His estate also recently announced his upcoming album, Paper Route Frank.