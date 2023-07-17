Lil Uzi Vert Dresses Up Like Young Thug While Recording Barter 16 Mixtape

Lil Uzi Vert dressed up like Young Thug while recording their upcoming Barter 16 mixtape at the studio over the weekend.

Lil Uzi Vert Dresses as Young Thug While Making Music for Barter 16

On Sunday (July 16), a photography company called EYECONS posted a series of pictures of Lil Uzi Vert on Instagram, which can be seen below. In the slideshow, Lil Uzi Vert is captured wearing a red bandana, diamond-encrusted cross chain and a white blazer with a black lapel and tailored black trousers while eating a bag of Ruffles Flamin' Hot BBQ chips. The other photos show Lil Uzi Vert striking a few poses and seemingly reacting to some music they created in the studio. The Young Thug-inspired drip is a crossover of the incarcerated rapper's outfit from the 61st Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center in 2019.

Lil Uzi Vert Teases Barter 16 Mixtape by Posting a Picture of Themself With a Purple IV in Their Arm

Lil Uzi Vert has also hinted at Barter 16's arrival after posting a picture of themself with a purple IV in their arm via Instagram on July 14. In the photo, below, the rapper can be seen stretching out his arm while being injected with purple liquid. After fans made comments about the violet liquid potentially being lean, Lil Uzi Vert seemingly confirmed their assumptions.

"F**k a double cup," Lil Uzi Vert commented on their own photo below. "I wanna feel it faster."

Lil Uzi Vert's forthcoming tape appears to take admiration from Young Thug's Barter 6 and Lil Wayne's Carter 6.

See Lil Uzi Vert dress up like Young Thug while recording Barter 16 mixtape below.

