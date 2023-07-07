July 2023 New Project Releases

After the first half of 2023 saw major project releases from rappers like Lil Durk, Gunna and Young Thug, the rap game continues to heat things up in July with new music from established superstars, artists on the rise and everything in between.

Post Malone Set to Release Austin Album in July

In a year that has seen moments like drinking beer from a fan's shoe and joining the cast of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, Post Malone is set to release his fifth studio album, Austin, on July 28. Titled after his government name, Austin Post, the 17-track LP features two previously released singles, "Chemical" and "Mourning," both of which were produced by Posty himself.

In announcing the album back in May, Post Malone hit up Instagram with a warm message for his fans.

"I wanted to say that I love you guys so very f*****g much," Post Malone says in the video below. "I'm here on tour in Europe right now and I wanted to tell you guys that I have an album coming out this summer on July 28. It's called Austin. Like my name — that is my name."

Posty continues: "It's been some of the funnest music, some of the most challenging and rewarding music for me. Trying to really push myself and really do some cool stuff. I played guitar on every song on the record, and it was a really, really fun experience. I'm super, super excited to share it with you."

Post Malone will support Austin's release on his If Y'all Weren't Here, I'd Be Crying Tour, which kicks off on July 8.

Lil Tjay Gears Up to Drop First Album in Two Years With 222

Lil Tjay is gearing up to drop 222 this month on July 14, the New York Bronx rap-crooner's first album since 2021's platinum-certified Destined 2 Win. Led by two recently released singles, "June 22" and "Project Walls" featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Lil Tjay's forthcoming LP will deliver a star-studded track listing. Guest appearances on 222 will include Jadakiss, Fivio Foreign and Polo G, among others.

In unveiling the cover art for the 15-song opus via Instagram, Lil Tjay captioned the post with a brief message of gratitude.

"In a world full of chaos I’m just trynna leave my mark," Lil Tjay wrote in the IG post below. "2 years in the making. Appreciate y’all for all the love and support."

222's July release will arrive just over one year since Lil Tjay miraculously survived an armed robbery during which the "Beat the Odds" artist suffered seven gunshot wounds throughout his body.

King Von's Second Posthumous Album Grandson

Also on July 14, King Von's estate will release Grandson, the slain Chicago rapper's second posthumous album since 2022's What It Means To Be King. Boasting a number of guest features from some of King Von's closest friends in the rap game, the 17-track LP was curated by his loved ones including his mother, Tasha.

Along with cover art that features an image of King Von's son, Dayvon Bennett Jr., Grandson's title is a throwback to the late Chi-Town native's very first mixtape, 2019's Grandson, Vol. 1. Ahead of its release later this month, King Von's upcoming project includes two previously released singles, "Robberies" and the Tee Grizzley-assisted "Heartless."

King Von was tragically shot and killed in November of 2020 in Atlanta at just 26 years old.

Check out all the July 2023 new hip-hop project releases including drops from, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Conway The Machine, Bandmanrill and more below.