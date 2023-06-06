Lil Tjay Goes on Instagram Live While Being Detained by Police

Lil Tjay recently went on Instagram Live while being detained and possibly arrested by police in New York City.

This afternoon (June 6), Lil Tjay logged onto Instagram Live. Instead of interacting with fans on the app, the Bronx, N.Y. rapper gave them a front-row view of him in the middle of a traffic stop and later being handcuffed and hauled away.

Video of Lil Tjay Being Detained by Police

The video Lil Tjay shared on Instagram Live (below) shows him being defiant with police officers.

"Nah. Do not touch me, bro," Lil Tjay tells officers while standing next to his car. "What am I under arrest for?"

One officer tells the rapper to turn around, but the Destined 2 Win rhymer refuses.

"No, n***a," Tjay responds. "No, bro. Hell no. What's in the car? I don't know what's in the car. Don't touch me. There's no firearm in the car."

Multiple officers finally grab the rapper up, restrain and handcuff him.

XXL has reached out to Lil Tjay's rep, his attorney and the New York City Police Department for comment.

Lil Tjay Has Been Arrested Multiple Times This Year

After being shot multiple times last summer in New Jersey during an apparent attempted robbery, Lil Tjay has had multiple run-ins with the law. Back in January, Tjay was arrested for alleged gun possession on the way to an Ice Spice video shoot. Two weeks later, he was arrested again for missing a court hearing. In May, Tjay was arrested a third time. This was not a new charge and was in connection to gun charges he caught for having weapons in his car during his 2022 shooting.

Lil Tjay Nearly Fights at 2023 Hot 97 Summer Jam

The new possible arrest comes on the heels of Lil Tjay nearly getting into an altercation backstage at Hot 97's Summer Jam on Sunday (June 4). Video captured from the incident shows Tjay being restrained by his security while he yells at them to unhand him so he can charge at someone off camera.

Watch Video of Lil Tjay Being Detained by Police Below