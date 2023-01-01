Uncle Murda Questions Tory Lanez Guilty Verdict, Says Saweetie Sounds Better on Mute and More on ‘Rap Up 2022′

Just in time for the new year, Uncle Murda is back with his controversial "Rap Up 2022," and this one will certainly raise plenty of eyebrows.

On Sunday (Jan. 1), Uncle Murda delivered his end-of-the-year controversial song, "Rap Up 2022." On the 15-minute-long track, the Brooklyn rapper dissected some of the most newsworthy events of the past year.

On the tune, Murda questioned the guilty verdict in the Tory Lanez trial in December. "That Tory Lanez and Megan trial is like a soap opera/Still don't know if Tory Lanez or that girl Kelsey shot her (confused)," he rapped.

The BK rhymer then added: "Tory got found guilty, they did him foul/Too many inconsistencies, should have been a mistrial (it should have)/As far as DNA being on the gun, his was not/A witness said he saw a female take the first shot (what!)."

Elsewhere, Murda said some not-so-nice things about Saweetie regarding her song, "Don't Say Nothin'," where she blasted her ex-boyfriend Quavo and rumored lover Lil Baby. He also addressed the "ICY" rhymer's rumored low first-week sales of her project, The Single Life.

"Saweetie fucked Lil Baby I knew she was a freak/Her album flopped it only did 2,000 the first week (that's it?)," he rhymed on the song, adding, "She put a record out dissing Quavo, bad timin'/Honestly she sounds better on mute when she's rhymin' (she do)."

Uncle Murda also rapped about Will Smith's Oscars slap, Young Thug's upcoming RICO trial, Diddy's surprising baby news, Kanye West's infamous year, Kim Kardashian’s relationship with Pete Davidson, Brittney Griner's freedom and more.

Nobody is safe on Murda's latest track, and he's even more disrespectful this time around. Take a listen.

Listen to Uncle Murda's Controversial "Rap Up 2022" Song Below