Uncle Murda Calls Out 6ix9ine, Tory Lanez, More on “Rap Up 2020” and Says This Is His Last Year Doing “Rap Up”

We are not even 24 hours into the new year and Uncle Murda already has the people talking with his new song, "Rap Up 2020," where he calls out 6ix9ine, Tory Lanez and others.

On Friday (Jan. 1), the East New York rapper unloaded his yearly lyrical culmination, and just like in previous years, UM doesn't hold anything back. Coming in at nearly 14 minutes long, Lenny touches on dozens of moments from the turbulent year that was 2020. "I'm a fan Heavenly Father but right now I'm booing you/What did Kobe, GiGi and them other passengers do to you," he starts, referencing the death of Kobe Bryant.

He goes on to talk about the craziness of the coronavirus pandemic, and touches on Pop Smoke's passing while also getting a jab in about Tekashi. "The good die young, it really wasn't his time/Him being dead, Tekashi still living's a crime," he raps.

It typical "Rap Up" fashion, UM embellishes some of his rhymes for effect. "Megan saying Tory shot her/He said she cappin/The people that was in the truck with them told me what happened," Uncle Murda raps. "He wanted that wet ass pussy, she ain't give him none/She hurt Tory ego, that's when he pulled out a gun/She she tried to leave and that's when he start clappin'/I made that whole shit up, but that sound like what really happened/If he really did shoot her, that was some lame shit/She snitching now, but she a girl, so it ain't the same shit/We ain't looking at her like we look at 6ix9ine/We look at Tory like he played himself, fuck was on his mind?"

Uncle Murda continues to go through the calendar, hitting on everything from the Gucci Mane vs. Jeezy Verzuz battle, the Jada Pinkett-Smith and August Alsina entanglement situation, Dr. Dre's divorce, the election and dozens of other topics.

Toward the end, he reveals that this will be his last year doing the song.

The new single also coincides with the release of Uncle Murda's latest mixtape, Don't Come Outside Vol. 3. The project features guest appearances from Benny The Butcher, Lil TJay, Conway The Machine, Mysonne and more.