Bun B, Key!, Uncle Murda and More: New Projects This Week

It's Jan. 1, so not only is it a new year, but it's the first Friday of the month—meaning new music has officially been released to welcome the New Year. Bun B, Uncle Murda and Key! are just some of the rappers to take over the top of 2021.

Bun B, one half of the legendary Southern rap duo UGK, delivers Distant, a collaborative EP with Houston rapper LE$. The six-track EP features songs "Wolf Spider" and "2 Live By," among others. This new release follows Bun's last project, Bun B Day, which arrived in 2019. This is the first offering the Texas-bred rapper has released in over a year.

Uncle Murda ushers in 2021 on a high note. Lenny unleashes the third volume of his Don’t Come Outside mixtape series that started in 2017. In January of last year, Murda dropped the second volume, which was well-received by fans. Along with the new mixtape, the Brooklyn rapper also delivers his yearly lyrical treat in the form of the "Rap Up 2020," a year-end song that finds him going in on the ups and downs of the last 12 months.

Then there's Key!, who brings his latest release with Tony Seltzer, The Alpha Jerk, to the masses. The Atlanta rapper announced the project in early December, writing on Twitter, "This is a soft announcement but #THEALHPAJERK DROPS NewYears!" Lil Yachty, Sonny Digital and more are featured on the 17-song release.

Listen to the new projects that dropped this week below.