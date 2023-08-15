The Game Throws Back Bra That Was Tossed on Stage During Performance

The Game recently threw back a fan's bra that was tossed on stage during a recent show.

The Game Returns Bra to Fan

On Tuesday (Aug. 15), TMZ shared video of a recent The Game performance in Orange County, Calif. During the Compton, Calif. rapper's performance, a woman threw an ample brassiere onto the stage. Game noticed the gesture and stopped his show to address the act.

"Hold up," The Game said stopping the music. "I seen somebody throw a bra this big at Drake. And then I seen on the internet, it changed her life," Game added, referencing the woman who threw a 36G bra at Drake on tour who reportedly got an offer from Playboy as a result.

"Whose is this?" The Game then questioned. "I'ma throw this back, because I don't be doing no tricking. But whatever fits in them muthaf**kas is very supple."

The Game and Drake clearly share different views on the bra-throwing thing. Drake has been happily accepting bras thrown on stage at him during his It's All a Blur Tour. There's been one exception. During Drizzy's performance at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, Calif. on Aug. 12, the Her Loss rapper urged fans not to throw bras on the stage due to his son Adonis being present.

See video of The Game returning a fan's bra below.

Watch The Game Throw Back a Fan's Bra That Was Tossed on Stage During a Recent Show