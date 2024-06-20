The Game Gets Roasted on X for Not Performing at Kendrick Lamar’s The Pop Out – Ken & Friends Concert

Although Compton, Calif. artists like YG, Dr. Dre, Roddy Ricch and more performed at Kendrick Lamar's The Pop Out - Ken & Friends concert last night (June 19), The Game wasn't on the stage. Chuck's absence from the lineup at K-Dot's show at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, Calif., was pretty shocking, given that he's also from the same hometown as the musicians who performed. In 2011, Game even passed the torch of West Coast rap to Kenny during a concert in Los Angeles with Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Kurupt, Daz Dillinger and Warren G. However, people on X, formerly known as Twitter, weren't taken aback by The Game being left out of this major moment for the West Coast. In fact, X users roasted the 44-year-old rapper for not having a set at Kenny's concert.

Individuals on the social media platform presumed that Game wasn't invited based on him appearing to side with Drake during the Canadian rapper and Kendrick's rap duel, which started on March 22 after Kedrick dissed Drake on Metro Boomin and Future's "Like That." The former G-Unit rhymer, who collaborated with The Boy on songs like "100" and "Good Girls Go Bad," suggested that he was Team Drake on April 16 after hopping on Instagram and posting a since-deleted video of himself listening to Drizzy's 2015 single "Energy." As the caption, Game quoted a lyric to Drake's song, "I got rap ni**as that I gotta act like I like."

After videos from Kendrick Lamar's The Pop Out - Ken & Friends Concert surfaced on the interwebs, people poked fun at The Game with witty tweets, assumptions about the rapper's next move and hilarious memes. Some X users also wondered why he didn't show up.

"The Game bout to diss Kendrick Lamar for not inviting him to The Pop Out Show like he did Eminem and Dr Dre. #theynotlikeus," one user typed.

"The Game jumped out the window to defend Drake and now he’s at home watching the show with the rest of us," another user wrote.

Meanwhile, a third user questioned why The Game seemed to be absent from significant events for the West Coast, posting, "How does The Game seemingly always end up on the outside looking in of big West Coast moments?"

