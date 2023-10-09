Joe Budden Shares Funny Photo Seeming to Address Drake Beef

Joe Budden is seemingly trolling Drake in a new photo in response to their beef over the weekend.

Joe Budden Trolls Drake

The latest edition of the Drake and Joe Budden beef popped off over the weekend, after Joe criticized Drake's new album, For All the Dogs. Now, Joe appears to be addressing the situation in a hilarious Instagram post. On Sunday (Oct. 8), the rapper-turned-podcast host posted a photo of himself in a pool staring at his cell phone, which can be viewed below. He captioned the post: "7PM in Edgewater [N.J]," an obvious reference to Drake's timestamp songs series, along with a crying face and popcorn emoji.

The Latest Joe Budden and Drake Beef

Joe Budden and Drake clashed over the weekend after Drizzy felt some type of way about Joe Budden saying Drizzy raps for kids and needs to start rapping for grownups.

"He rappin' for the children. Yo dog, I had to look up how old this n***a was when I finished listening to the album," Joe said during an episode of The Joe Budden Podcast on Oct. 6. "You are 36 [years old]. Your birthday is in 20 days. I Googled that, too. You're going to be 37 years old. Get the f**k away from some of these younger n***as."

On Oct 7, Drake clapped back in a lengthy Instagram comment.

"@joebudden you have failed at music," Drake wrote in part underneath a DJ Akademiks post. "You left it behind to do what you are doing in this clip cause this is what actually pays your bills. For any artist watching this just remember you are watching a failure give their opinion on his idea of a recipe for success…a quitter give their opinion on how to achieve longevity…you switched careers cause the things that pop into your brain had you broke living cheque to cheque and the raps you write had 450 men showing up to your shows in dusty Enyce jeans to screw up their face to Mood Muzik 29 and pretend you are the goat."

Baby Chimes In

Birdman has since chimed in on Drake's behalf. The Cash Money founder gave a warning to Joe about messing with Aubrey.

"Joe Budden calm down brother you not built 4 this real gangsta s**t," Baby wrote on IG tagging both Drake and Cash Money as well.

Drake and Joe Budden's Beef

Drake and Joe Budden's beef dates back to 2016, when Drake took exception to Joe calling his Views album uninspired. Joe ended up dropping multiple diss songs going at Drake. The issue died down but has always been right under the surface. Last year, Drake trolled Joe Budden with a video of people dancing to "Pump It Up."

