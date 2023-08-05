ILoveMakonnen Calls Out Post Malone, Metro Boomin and Swae Lee for Turning Their Backs on Him, Swae Lee Responds

ILoveMakonnen is not a fan of flaky friends. The rapper called out Post Malone, Metro Boomin and Swae Lee for turning their backs on him but now want to be buddy-buddy after collaborating with YoungBoy Never Broke Again.

ILovemakonnen Calls Out Post Malone, Metro Boomin and Swae Lee for Turning Their Backs on Him

On Friday (Aug. 4), ILoveMakonnen jumped on his Instagram account and called out Post Malone, Metro Boomin and Swae Lee for being fake friends who abandoned him but now want to be buddy-buddy after they saw him do a collaborative song with NBA YoungBoy. Makonnen shared an image of himself and wrote a scathing message in the caption.

I’m HIM and I Been HERE!" he began. "I ain't do s**t to yall! Y'all turned y'all back on me and held hands together, unfollowed me and everything, now y’all see me with YB (the realist n***a on earth) and start hitting me up like it's all good. Damn,That s**t painful to see, especially after we came up together in Atlanta in 2014."

The 34-year-old artist also shared text messages from Posty and Swae who congratulated him on his new song with YB. He also made sure to tag their names, including Metro, in his post.

Swae Lee caught wind of his Makonnen's post and slid in the comment section to respond.

"Bro I was saying that to you goofy not for any reason besides spreading love I’m good in the game," Rae Sremmurd member typed. "I knew you when you was throwing up on shrooms bro relax tf I saw you on the TL heard the new jam and privately told you it was hard[.]"

"Don't be that guy...that's funny though bro fr," Swae concluded.

Swae Lee responds to ILovemakonnen ILovemakonnen/Instagram loading...

While Swae Lee might be right, it appears that ILoveMakonnen doesn't want to associate himself with wishy-washy friends.

ILovemakonnen and NBA YoungBoy Have a Terrific Friendship

Last week, ILoveMakonnen posted photos and videos on his IG page of himself hanging out with NBA YoungBoy. In one video, the pair were listening to Post Malone's song "Chemical" while chilling in Makonnen's Lamborghini truck. YB is clearly feeling the vibes and is singing along with his eyes closed with a cigarette in his hand.

"Cause I can't let go, it's chemical/No I can't let go, it's chemical," Post croons on the chorus. Both YoungBoy and Makonnen appear to be enjoying the song. The caption reads: U Already!! Know. [NBA YoungBoy]." Post Malone is also tagged in the clip.

Currently, NBA YoungBoy and ILoveMakonnen have teamed up in a new video for their latest single, "Parasites." In the Karltin Bankz-directed visual, the two rhymers are annoyed that their female party guests are refusing to leave their house. The rap duo's tune follows their previously released single. "All My S**t Is Stupid."

Read ILoveMakonnen Calling Out Post Malone, Metro Boomin and Swae Lee for Turning Their Backs on Him Below

Read ILovemakonnen's Instagram Post Below