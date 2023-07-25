ILoveMakonnen Reminds People He Started the Gay Movement

ILoveMakonnen shared an old claim that he started the gay movement on Instagram this week.

ILoveMakonnen Says He's the Founding Father of the Gay Movement

On Tuesday (July 25), ILoveMakonnen re-shared an archived tweet he penned in November of 2021 about initiating the gay movement on his Instagram page, which can be seen below. Over a selfie of himself, the Los Angeles-based artist posted a screenshot of his two-year-old tweet on Twitter.

"I started this gay s**t," ILoveMakonnen's past tweet read. The image Makonnen shared on Instagram was captioned with several nail polish emojis.

ILoveMakonnen Says He Was on Mushrooms After Creating Tweet About Starting Gay Movement

Makonnen admitted that he took shrooms a day after creating his self-declared tweet in November of 2021. In a since-deleted tweet, ILoveMakonnen said he loved his fans before admitting that taking the psychedelic drug while surfing the web might or might not have been the best idea.

"I love y’all I hope u all have fun laugh enjoy it and go to bed," ILoveMakonnen stated in the tweet. "OK taking mushrooms and being on twitter might or might not be the wave. But I love u ???????????????? at this point thinks in head like damn all these too?? ????????"

The next since-deleted tweet finds ILoveMakonnen sharing his immense love for gays and crediting them for his demeanor.

"Shouts out to all my gays," ILoveMakonnen tweeted. "I love u I see u and I am with u."

He continued: "Im always with u, I wouldn’t be who I am today without u. Know that trust and believe anything is possible! I am sending u love love love!"

ILoveMakonnen Shares That He's Gay on Twitter

ILoveMakonnen revealed his sexual orientation to his fans on Twitter in January of 2017. In one since-deleted tweet, the hip-hop musician decided to let the cat out of the bag about his preference for the same sex.

"And since y'all love breaking news, here's some old news to break, I'm gay," Makonnen penned in the tweet.

Makonnen added: "And now I've told u about my life, maybe u can go life yours."

ILoveMakonnen is known for his 2014 single, "Tuesday" featuring Drake.

