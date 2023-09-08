A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Cam’ron, Teezo Touchdown and More – New Hip-Hop Projects

As September gets underway, there's a bunch of new projects from all over the rap map. This week, a New York rhymer drops off an appetizer for his upcoming full-course LP, a hip-hop legend releases an album that's inspired by his never-ending hustle and an artist that's been cosigned by Drake tests the sonic waters with a multi-genre offering and more.

A Boogie Wit da Hoodie Drops EP, B4 BOA to Hold Fans Over Until His Next Album

A Boogie Wit da Hoodie's 3-track EP, B4 BOA gives fans a taste of what to expect from the rap singer's fifth studio album, which is set to arrive later this year. The acronym BOA stands for Better Off Alone. In August, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie first mentioned on Instagram. The project's name was revealed in a post he shared on Instagram, which can be seen below.

Since then, the rapper has made it a point to reference his newest offering on the social media platform. In 2021, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie dropped an album placeholder for his fourth album, Me vs. Myself called B4 AVA.

Cam'ron Highlights His Business Moves in The Lost Files Vol. 1

Following on the heels of his A-Trak assisted LP, U Wasn't There, is Cam'ron's The Lost Files Vol. 1. On Sept. 2, The Diplomats rap veteran hit up Instagram and dropped a slideshow-esque trailer for his newest album, which can be seen below. Underneath the trailer, Cam'ron described his newest offering as his hard drive. The Lost Files Vol. 1 is ultimately focuses on Cam'ron's growth since breaking into the business industry. The album's arrival is accompanied by a music video to "It’s Only Money” featuring Mase and DJ Kay Slay. The song puts an emphasis on Cam'ron's hard work ethic.

Teezo Touchdown Breaks Genre Barriers With How Do You Sleep at Night?

Teezo Touchdown refuses to limit his sound in How Do You Sleep at Night?

Since August, Teezo has hopped on Instagram and posted short visuals for each record from the album. That same month, Drake hopped on Instagram and uploaded a flick of himself standing next to Teezo and seemingly approved his music.

Prior to his album's release, the rap crooner dropped "You Thought" featuring Janelle Monae. So far, Teezo Touchdown has shown fans a preview of "OK!," "Uuuhhh," "Sweet" and "Impossible," to name a few.

Check out other new projects this week from Lil Peep and ILoveMakonnen, Real Boston Richey, Lancey Foux and more below.