Cam’ron Claims Jim Jones Has Pusha T ‘On the Ropes’ in Battle

Cam'ron recently claimed that Jim Jones has Pusha T "on the ropes" in Capo and Push's battle.

Cam'ron Sides With Jim Jones

On Wednesday (June 28), Cam'ron logged on to Instagram and posted a throwback picture of himself and Jones during their infamous Dipset days (below). In the photo's caption, Killa Cam made it known that he'd never go against Jim Jones, who he considers family, despite not always getting along.

"Naaa Push!!! Me and capo definitely don't be on the same page all the time. But I don't go against the family (Harlem)," Cam'ron wrote in the caption for the photo.

The "Oh Boy" rapper also told Pusha T not to bring up his and Jones' past issues to win a battle. Subsequently, Cam'ron admitted that although Pusha T's nice, Jim Jones has him on the ropes. Before closing out his caption, the "Touch It or Not" rhymer claimed he could care less if he's used as a subject in their bars because he supposedly quit rapping to host his It Is What It Is podcast.

"Don't use no old problems we had to try and win a battle. Get in dat booth. U nice, but @jimjonescapo got u on the ropes and u aint Ropa-doping!!" Cam'ron continued in the caption for the photo. "And I don't care if y'all put me in y'all bars I quit. I do sports."

Why Are Jim Jones and Pusha T Beefing?

Jim Jones and Pusha T aren't seeing eye to eye after the "We Set the Trends" rapper added his two cents about Billboard and Vibe's 50 Greatest Rappers of All Time list in April. Jones expressed that the "Neck & Wrist" rapper, who ranked at No. 29, shouldn't have been included in the publications' selection of artists.

Jones defended his opinion again during an interview (below) on The Breakfast Club that same month when the hosts wondered why he believed NBA YoungBoy deserved to be on Billboard and Vibe's 50 Greatest Rappers list over the "Diet Coke" hitmaker. At the 27:47 mark of the interview, Jones says that he wasn't trying to diss Pusha T, adding that he should've said something else to get his point across.

Pusha T and Jim Jones Exchange Diss Songs

Pusha T and Jim Jones began taking lyrical jabs at each other after Push debuted a new Clipse track at Pharrell's Louis Vuitton's Menswear Spring-Summer 2024 show in Paris on June 20. The song reportedly takes shots at Jones.

"You'd think there'd be honor amongst veterans," Pusha T raps on the record (below). "I am watching your fame escape relevance/We're all in the room, but here's the elephant/You're chasing a feature out of your element."

On June 21, Jones hopped on his Instagram story to respond to the alleged diss track. In the clip, the "Harlem" artist can be seen laughing into the camera. Shortly after, Jones posted a message saying, "Let me know when they really ready."

By June 24, Jones sent a few heated bars of his own toward Pusha T and his brother No Malice over an interpolation of the record they debuted at Pharrell's fashion show called "Summer Collection." In his rhymes, Jones compares the brothers to slaves and says that Kanye West gave them whips.

"These two roach n***as don't know what to do with no ray/Kanye gave you whips/But that's what they do to the slaves," he raps.

Elsewhere, Jim Jones uses a clever entendre toward Pusha T and implies that the only beef he knows is "the Arbys or the Big Mac."

"When we drive through, we drive-by in the car with the big macs/That last s**t you dropped/That s**t was garbage/Take that s**t back," Jones raps.

Jones' lyrics are followed by disses toward Pusha T's fashion style and bank account.

See Cam'ron's Instagram Post Where He Claims That Jim Jones Has Pusha T 'On the Ropes' in Their Battle Below