Cam'ron dramatically walked off his and Ma$e's It Is What It Is podcast after hearing about former basketball player Dwyane Wade's potential nail care line.

On Friday (July 12), an episode of the It Is What It Is podcast, hosted by Ma$e, Cam'ron and Treasure "Stat Baby" Wilson, was uploaded on YouTube. During the popular sports talk show, Killa Cam, Ma$e and Treasure spoke about The ESPY Awards, which went down in Los Angeles on July 11, the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Miami Heat summer league game and much more.

However, the discussion shifted once Treasure Wilson mentioned Dwyane Wade's plans to start a nail care line. At the 1:03:59-mark of the video below, Cam wraps up his headphones, grabs his laptop, phone and bag before walking off set after hearing the potential business move.

After the news surfaced on the blog site Hollywood Unlocked's Instagram page on Sunday (July 14), Dwyane Wade slid into the IG post's comment section, which can be seen below, to respond to Cam's reaction to his alleged business venture. The basketball star seemed more amused than offended by the rapper's response.

"It's the 'oh goodness for me' [laughing emoji]," Dwayne Wade typed.

By Monday (July 15), a new episode of the It Is What It Is podcast premiered on YouTube. In the clip, which can be seen below, Cam'ron took time to address Dwyane Wade's response to the rapper's speedy exit.

"I think that was funny," Cam'ron says at the 21:20 mark of the video below. "It was a joke. I f**k with D Wade off of that response because D Wade could've seen it and got sensitive like other ni**as. D Wade saw that sh*t, and he's like, 'These ni**as is funny.' He knows that we're f**kin' with him. That's my ni**a. D Wade."

Overall, it seems like Cam and Dwyane Wade have no bad blood.

Take a look at Cam'ron leaving the set of the It Is What It Is podcast after hearing about Dwyane Wade's potential business idea and Wade's reaction below.

