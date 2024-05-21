Cam’ron Goes In on CNN News Anchor for Asking Him About Diddy Assault Video

A new Cam'ron interview is going viral after the Harlem rapper went off when being peppered with questions about Diddy's character in the wake of the video surfacing of Puff assaulting Cassie.

Cam'ron Goes on CNN

On Monday night, Killa was a guest on CNN's NewsNight with host Abby Phillip. During the one-on-one, the rapper-podcaster was asked about the viral video, which was released by CNN last Friday (May 17).

"Everything in that video is egregious, I'm against [it]," Cam initially said in the video below. "All the charges alleged against him, I don't support any of that trafficking minors, domestic violence, I'm totally against it. So, when I seen the video, I was kinda upset with it."

However, the interview became more awkward and tense as it went on. At one point, Killa pulled out a bottle of his Pink Horse Power sexual stimulant and drank it on camera, noting he's "going to get some cheeks after this." Apparently, Cam was under the impression that the interview would be about him and not the Diddy situation.

"Who the talent agent for this joint?" Cam asked Phillip after being asked multiple questions about Diddy. "You think I be sitting around watching what Diddy do? I didn't know this was a Diddy joint y'all invited me to. Yo, who booked me for this joint? Y'all wildin', I don't be sitting around watching Diddy and all that."

Cam'ron Reacts to Viral Interview

On the latest episode on Cam's It Is What It Is Podcast, which aired on Tuesday morning (May 21), the rapper addressed the viral interview.

"We do all these positive things and you call me on CNN for the bulls**t. I'ma give you the bulls**t. That's just what's gon' happen," Cam explained in the video below. "I don’t know why they didn’t watch 60 Minutes. They didn’t watch Bill O’Reilly. This what I do on them joints," he added, referencing his viral 2007 interview on 60 Minutes about not snitching and his 2003 talk with conservative pundit Bill O'Reilly.

Hip-Hop Reacts to Disturbing Diddy Assault Video

With the Diddy video being the biggest news topic of the last few days, several people in the hip-hop community have weighed in. 50 Cent, one of Puff's biggest detractors, was one of the first celebrities to speak out.

"Now I’m sure puffy didn’t do it, he is innocent this proves nothing!" Fif sarcastically captioned the video on Instagram. "This is what his lawyers are gonna say, God help us all."

Hip-hop manager Wack 100 had some pointed words for the Bad Boy Entertainment mogul.

"Diddy, I just seen that video. You is a b***h-a*s n***a," Wack said in a video shared on social media. "I hope if whatever happens to you happens to you."

Diddy offered a public apology for the video on Sunday (May 19). Despite the video evidence, which backs claims made in Cassie's lawsuit filed against Diddy in November of 2023, Puff will not be charged criminally due to the incident happening past the statute of limitations for assault in California.

See the video of Cam'ron blasting a CNN news anchor for asking him about the Diddy assault video and check out Killa addressing the viral interview below.

Watch Cam'ron Go Off When Asked About Diddy

See Cam'rom Addressing His Viral CNN Interview