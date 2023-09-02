Lil Peep’s Posthumous Album with ILoveMakonnen Will Drop Next Week

Lil Peep's estate will drop the late rapper's posthumous album with ILoveMakonnen next week.

Lil Peep's Posthumous Album Drops Next Week, A Collab with ILoveMakonnen

On Friday (Sept. 1), Lil Peep's estate announced that they will release the late rapper's posthumous album titled Diamonds on Sept. 8. According to Peep's mother, Liza Womack, the project is her son's "last cohesive full body of work" made with iLoveMakonnen.

"Lil Peep and Makonnen completed the first fifteen of what would be twenty-one songs and would later be known as the album Diamonds in Los Angeles, exactly 6 years ago in August of 2017. Gus [Lil Peep] was absolutely thrilled about working with Makonnen," she said in a statement. "When he came home in August, he played those songs for us — over and over. Gus was incredibly proud of those songs."

Before the album arrives, Lil Peep and iLoveMakonnen's collab song "November" dropped on digital streaming platforms. Check it out below. Also, a behind-the-scenes documentary called Diamonds was released. The 21-minute film features Peep and iLoveMakonnen's creative process in making the album. You can watch it below.

"I am very grateful to Makonnen not only for his patience, grace, and fortitude, but also for the tenderness with which he re-assembled the original “Diamonds Team” to gently prepare the album for its release. He did an amazing job — they all did," said Liza. "Gus would be so proud to know that this album had come out. He would be grateful to his friends for taking the time and care to do it just right."

Read More: These Are the Best Creative Artwork Tributes to Lil Peep

Lil Peep and ILoveMakonnen's Friendship

Lil Peep and ILoveMakonnen were good friends and worked together on music before Lil Peep passed away in 2017. They made several tracks together, like "Sunlight on Your Skin," which got remixed into "Falling Down" featuring XXXTentacion after Lil Peep died. They also recorded "I've Been Waiting," which Fall Out Boy remixed in 2019. Fast forward to 2023, and they had created enough music to compile an album, Diamonds, due out next week.

The LP boasts 21 tracks, including songs like "Hocus Pocus," IDGAF 2," "Favorite Drug," "Hypnotized" and more.

Dimaonds Tracklist:

1. "Smokin'"

2. "IDGAF 2"

3. "Favorite Drug"

4. "Hypnotized"

5. "Ballin'"

6. "Really Loving You"

7. "November"

8. "Guiltiness"

9. "Prove My Love"

10. "Sidelines"

11. "I've Been Waiting" (OG Version)

12. "Rent To Pay"

13. "I Sell Cocaine"

14. "That Juice"

15. "Twisted"

16. "Nasty Names"

17. "Kiss Me"

18. "Cry Baby 2"

19. "Hocus Pocus"

20. "Cruise With You"

21. "Diamond Piano Freestyle" (Outro)

Check out Lil Peep and ILoveMakonnen's "Diamonds" documentary below.

Watch Lil Peep x ILoveMakonnen "Diamonds" Documentary Below

Listen to Lil Peep's "November" Song Below