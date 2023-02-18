After a five-year legal battle, Lil Peep's estate has finally settled its lawsuit against the late rapper's label, First Access Entertainment.

According to a report on Pitchfork, published on Friday (Feb. 17), Lil Peep's estate filed a notice in Los Angeles County Superior Court notifying that the rapper's mother, Liza Womack, has settled her wrongful death lawsuit against First Access Entertainment (FAE), the artist's former label and management company. Details surrounding the settlement were not disclosed.

The music website reports the settlement was reached on Feb. 14, just a couple of weeks before the trial was scheduled to begin on March 8.

XXL has reached out to Lil Peep's management for comment.

Peep's mother initially filed her wrongful-death lawsuit in October of 2019, alleging that FAE encouraged her son's drug use and claimed that during a tour stop in May of 2017, that Peep, born Gustav Åhr, could "barely able to communicate, let alone perform, due to his use of drugs" during his show in Los Angeles. The mother alleges Peep's managers allowed him to perform anyway.

During her legal battle, Womack claimed that she suffered two strokes but vowed to fight until she gets "justice for her son."

In another legal motion, Womack accused FAE of refusing to pay the $4 million in royalties owed to the estate.

Following the settlement, on Friday, Lil Peep's estate issued a statement on the late rapper's official Instagram account. It reads in part:

"From this day forward, his music will be in the care of his mother and brother, and no one else. It is a solemn moment for us as we reflect on the struggles of the past five plus years. We are grateful to all of the fans, friends, professionals, and family who stood by us. We were all permanently changed by Gus’s death...we will protect his music with all of our strength. We look forward to continuing to release Gus’s music. This is a very important day for us."

Lil Peep died on Nov. 15, 2017, of an accidental overdose on Xanax on his tour bus before his show in Tuscon, Ariz. He was 21 years old. The Long Island, N.Y. native was just about done wrapping up his Come Over When You're Sober Tour at the time of his tragic death.

Read the Full Statement from Lil Peep's Estate Below