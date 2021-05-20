Lil Peep’s Mother Reveals She’s Had Two Strokes During Lawsuit Over Peep’s Wrongful Death – Report

The wrongful death lawsuit Lil Peep's mother has filed against the late rapper's management and tour company has apparently had a negative impact on her health.

According to a report from Pitchfork on Wednesday (May 19), Liza Womack, mother of Peep, born Gustav Åhr, said that she has suffered two strokes during the lawsuit process, but she's unwavering in trying to receive justice for her son.

"I’ve had two strokes, and I am not going to die until I take care of this matter," Womack says. "I’m going to live. I have a mission."

"I have pictures of Gus that these wonderful kids paint and draw," Peep's mom continues, speaking about the rapper's fans. "I’ll find them on Instagram, and I’ve gotten things from all over the world, these wonderful drawings. There’s one woman who is a helicopter pilot, a photographer, and also an artist, and I asked her if I could buy her painting—it wasn’t even for sale—and she would not take any money. She had an art dealer send it to me. We texted a little bit, and I told her I talk to it. I don’t believe in the afterlife, which is one reason why this was so horribly painful, because he’s gone, he’s gone. But I told her I do talk to the painting and I tell him, 'Gussie, I got ya.' I am not stopping. I’m not giving up, ever."

Lil Peep died on Nov. 15, 2017, of an accidental overdose on Xanax on his tour bus ahead of his show in Tuscon, Ariz. He was 21 years old. The Long Island, N.Y. native was just about done wrapping up his Come Over When You're Sober Tour at the time of his tragic death.

In October of 2019, Peep's mother filed a lawsuit against First Access Entertainment, the company responsible for orchestrating the rapper's final tour, manager Bryant Ortega and tour manager Belinda Mercer. The legal filing claims wrongful death, negligence and breach of contract, Pitchfork reports.

Womack has accused her son's management team of encouraging his drug use. Peep's mother argues that during a tour stop in May of 2017, her child was "barely able to communicate, let alone perform, due to his use of drugs" during his show in Los Angeles. The mother claims Peep's managers allowed him to perform anyway.

On a separate occasion, Lil Peep did not want to perform due to physical and mental exhaustion, but was denied and allegedly made to hit the stage anyway despite his fatigue. Lil Peep's mom additionally alleges that Belinda Mercer told her son to take "an excessive amount of Xanax" because Peep being "sick" is the only way the tour insurance company would cover the canceled show.

A jury trial for the case is reportedly set for Nov. 10.

XXL has reached out to Lil Peep's mother's attorney for a comment on this matter.

See Rappers We Lost in the 2010s