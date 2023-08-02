Post Malone Buys World’s Rarest Magic the Gathering Card Valued at Over $2 Million

Post Malone is now the proud owner of the world's rarest Magic the Gathering card, which is valued at over $2 million.

Post Malone Buys $2 Million Magic The Gathering Card From Fan

On Tuesday (Aug. 1), TikTok user brooktrafton shared video of himself meeting Post Malone to discuss the deal. In the clip, which can be seen below, Posty examines the card, which is encased in protective plastic.

"Yea, I'll take it," the "Sunflower" crooner says in the clip before hugging an excited Trafton who is in tears. "This is so cool. This is, like, the greatest s**t ever, dude," Post adds.

Trafton commented on the monumental buy in the caption of the post.

"When I found the One Ring, the first person who came to mind was @Post Malone," he wrote. "I have played MTG since I was a kid and obviously it would be amazing to keep this card. But for a guy like me, being able to sell it is life changing. I just really hoped it would go to someone who would appreciate it as much as I do. This is my dream come true, meeting Post Malone and him buying the One Ring card from me is literally a moment straight out of a fairytale. Post Malone @Magic: The Gathering you have changed my life. Things like this don’t happen to people like me, I guess it’s magic. I am forever grateful."

The Coveted "One Ring" Magic the Gathering Card

The "One Ring" is the only of its kind and was made during a crossover collaboration with the Lord of the Rings film franchise back in May. The card has reportedly been valued at $2 million. Magic the Gathering, a collectable card game created by Richard Garfield, celebrates its 30th anniversary this year.

See video of Post Malone buying a Magic card valued at $2 million below.

Watch Post Malone Copping the World's Rarest Magic the Gathering Card