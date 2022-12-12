Full Video of Chrisean Rock’s Dad Punching Blueface Airs on Crazy in Love Show

The full video of Chrisean Rock's dad punching Blueface aired on the debut episode of their reality show Crazy in Love.

Last night (Dec. 11), the premiere of the volatile couple's new show aired on The Zeus Network. During the show, the full fight between Blueface and Chrisean Rock's dad was shown, after video leaked of the encounter back in September. In the new video, Rock's dad confronts Blueface outside of a hotel.

"I'm her father," the man announces.

"Nice to meet you, father," Blueface responds.

"Don't do that ever again. Don't touch my daughter like that ever again," Chrisean Rock's pops warns.

"So you teach your daughter to hands on men?" Blueface questions.

Moments later, Rock's father shoots a mean right cross that connects with Blueface's chin and a melee ensues.

Video of this fight was first leaked by TMZ back in September. Blueface ended up getting his lick back later when he sucker punched his potential father-in-law.

Chrisean Rock later commented on the fight on social media.

"So my boyfriend knocked my dad out," she wrote on her Instagram Story. "Da family stuff didn't go well ion even know what's going on."

Rock also opined on the knockout on Twitter.

"The same dad [that] got knocked out was the same guy that tied my mama up in da woods just to beat her cause she screem so loud in the house when he beated her in front of us," she wrote in a since-deleted tweet. "So he went out his way to damage my whole family that same dad I met when I was seven."

The messy incident hasn't put a damper on Blueface and Chrisean Rock relationship. Blueface is currently facing an attempted murder charge as the result of an unrelated October shooting. He is out on bond.

See the Full Video of Blueface Getting Punched by Chrisean Rock's Dad Below