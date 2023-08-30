Boosie BadAzz Doubles Down in New Instagram Live Firing Back at His Daughter After Dissing Her on a Song

Boosie Badazz has doubled down on his recent diss song directed at his daughter Tori and her mother in a new Instagram Live after Tori took him to task for his claims on the track.

On Wednesday (Aug. 30), Boosie hopped on Instagram Live and responded to his daughter, Tori, who recently bashed the rapper for his "Ungrateful" diss song against her and her mother. In the rapper's tirade about Tori, which can be seen below, he asserted that his lyrics on the song have truth to them. Additionally, Boosie confirmed that he told Tori he'd give her a black eye and explained how she embarrassed their family a few years ago. Boosie said when Tori was 14 years old, she'd get intimate with 19-year-old boys in the bathroom at football games.

"She was giving her body away at football games in the bathroom," Boosie stated in the video below. "I mean, she's going to games, having sex in the bathroom with boys."

After standing on what he's said, Boosie revealed that Tori's pinned-up anger stems from the death of her brother. Elsewhere, the rapper spoke about Tori's mother allowing a 19-year-old boy to live in the house with her and Tori when she was a young teen.

"I don't play about my daughters," Boosie BadAzz declared on Instagram Live.

Although Tori and her mother aren't too pleased with Boosie's diss in "Ungrateful," the rapper claimed he did it to instill fear in his daughter. In the song, Boosie talks about repossessing the Mercedes-Benz he gifted Tori for her 16th birthday and being forced to pay child support because of Tori's mother's fabrications.

"Baby mama, she done hit me with the child support/Ol' dirty-ass b***h 'bout to lie in court," Boosie raps on the track. "Well, that AMG Benz I'ma need that back/Won't play it like that, you ain't 'bout to keep that/Guess the b***h still mad 'cause her brother got wacked/This the same n***a f**ked your little sister in the cat/You sucked Bleek d**k while I f**ked you from the back/You ain't never been s**t but a f**king hood rat/Your ungrateful ass."

Earlier on Wednesday, Boosie's daughter, Tori, went on Instagram Live to address the disses Boosie made on "Ungrateful." During Tori's time on the social media platform, which can be seen below, she called Boosie a "sperm donor" and accused him of abusing his children. Tori also claimed that she isn't materialistic and recalled a time when Boosie gave her $5,000 during a birthday party and then took it away to put into a bank account. Tori also played a recording between her mother and Boosie. In the audio, the rapper threatened to give his 16-year-old daughter a black eye and said that he took Tori out of his will.

