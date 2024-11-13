We’re So Confused About What’s Going on With Young Thug and Gunna

The curious case of the status between Young Thug and Gunna has been a hot topic in hip-hop for nearly two years. After Gunna admitted YSL was a violent street gang during his plea deal in the YSL case, he's been ridiculed by members of the rap world including Young Thug associates, despite his plea and admission not affecting Thug's case. Thug has mostly remained mum and at times offered conflicting hints about where he stands with Gunna. At this point, fans don't know if they are they are friends, frenemies, heated rivals or if this is a set up for a surprising reunion. What's going on with Young Thug and Gunna? Check out a timeline of moments that have led to this perplexing situation.

Dec. 22, 2022 — Gunna takes a plea deal in the YSL RICO case and is freed on time served. Gunna and his attorney insist his plea does not affect Young Thug's case.

January 2023 — Lil Baby unfollows Gunna on Instagram.

May 22, 2023 — Lil Durk calls Gunna a rat during an interview with DJ Akademiks.

June 16, 2023 — Gunna releases his A Gift & a Curse album with no feature from Young Thug.

June 21, 2023 — Lil Baby seems to address Gunna's plea deal on a song snippet where he raps: "Some n*ggas taking pleas at trial I know that slime ain’t happy."

June 23, 2023 — Young Thug releases his Business Is Business album, which does not contain any contributions from Gunna. It's rumored he wanted to release the album on the same day as Gunna.

Sept. 16, 2023 — Young Thug's father Jeffery Williams Sr. shows support for Gunna and says he has not hurt the YSL case.

Dec. 5, 2023 — Lil Baby seems to diss Gunna by saying "F**k the rats" when a DJ plays their collab "Drip Too Hard" at a concert.

Dec. 19, 2023 — Young Thug's dad calls out Lil Baby during a podcast interview for dissing Gunna. "He need to shut the f**k up, ’cause he don't know what's going on," Thug's father said "He going off a what he heard. Ask Lil Baby has he ever come to a court date."

April 2024 — Gunna addresses snitching allegations in a cover story interview with XXL. "I definitely feel like everybody’s been misled," Gunna said. "And like, you know, when you're being misled, you got a choice to follow or make your own decisions. And that's what is being shown right now. You're being a follower or you're being neutral to be like, 'I don’t know what their business is or what they really got goin' on.'"

Oct. 4, 2024 — Fans think Future disses Gunna on new FERG song "Allure" where he raps: "I’m just a street ni**a, just rappin’, my day ones went fed (Pluto)/You took a plea on my slime, won't be surprised you ended up dead (Slatt)."

Oct. 31, 2024 —Young Thug accepts plea deal in YSL RICO case and requests that he be able to work with Gunna.

Nov. 1, 2024 — Young Thug shares first X posts since his release. One reads: "Wham let’s drop one on these rats peter." Fans assume the tweet is a hint about putting out music with Lil Baby and the rats reference might be aimed at Gunna.

Nov. 9, 2024 — Young Thug disses Gunna in a tweet that reads: "Gunna stop acting like we friends on the internet, I don't know u my guy." The post is quickly deleted and rumored to be the work of a hacker. But Gunna's brother responded to the post that the feeling is mutual.

Nov. 11, 2024 — Young Thug spotted in the studio with Lil Baby, Future and Travis Scott. No Gunna.

With Young Thug finally being a free man, there seem to be more questions than answers in the saga with Gunna. Some fans are begging for a reunion, others are rooting for the split and more people just want answers.