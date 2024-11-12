Young Thug Hits the Studio With Lil Baby, Future and Travis Scott

Young Thug is back in the studio and he's cooking up with Future, Lil Baby and Travis Scott.

Young Thug Hits the Studio

On Monday night (Nov. 11), DJ Akademiks shared a photo on social media, which purports to be from a studio session, that shows Lil Baby and three other men in the lab. According to Ak, the session also included Hendrix, La Flame and a freshly-released Young Thug who is betting back to making music after being released from jail late last month.

Thug appeared to hint that new music was on the way in one of his first tweets following his release from jail when he posted, "Wham let’s drop one on these rats peter," which fans thought teased a new track with Lil Baby. However, the tweet also raised controversy as many people speculated what "rats" Thug was referencing.

Young Thug Returns to Society

After pleading guilty in the YSL RICO case and being sentenced to time served and 15 years of probation, hip-hop has been celebrating Thugga's release. The rapper was first spotted in the wild in a video with T.I., which was shared on social media by Tip.

"Hey, man. What you need to tell these people," Tip asks in the clip.

"I'm back," Thug responds. "I'm back, jack...No cap in my rap. The right way."

"It's time," T.I. adds. "Now, go tell that."

Thug was also seen on a FaceTime call speaking to students at Emory Law School in Atlanta during a class taught by his attorney Brian Steel.

