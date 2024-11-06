Young Thug Seen for First Time on Camera Since His Release From Jail

Young Thug has been seen on camera for the first time since he was released from jail after pleading guilty in the YSL RICO case.

Young Thug Seen on Video

On Nov. 1, one day after he was released from jail on 15 years of probation following the most bizarre trial in hip-hop history, Thugga linked up with T.I. in a video shared on social media. In one video, which can be seen below, the recently freed rapper is on FaceTime with a group of people who are ecstatic to see him free. The call was reportedly set up by Tip. In a second video, T.I. and Thug are together.

"Hey, man. What you need to tell these people," Tip asks.

"I'm back," Thug responds. "I'm back, jack...No cap in my rap. The right way."

"It's time," T.I. adds. "Now, go tell that."

The T.I. linkup had some people concerned who believed Thug is violating his probation by being with Tip who is a convicted felon. However, as part of Thug's plea deal, he is only prohibited from being with members of criminal street gangs who are not his immediate family.

Students at Emory Law School in Atlanta also recently got a chance to chop it up with Thugga. On Nov. 6, the rapper's attorney Brian Steel called up the Thug on FaceTime during a class he was teaching at the school.

Young Thug Avoids Serious Prison Time

Young Thug avoided serious prison time after pleading guilty in the YSL RICO case on Oct. 31. The Atlanta rapper conceded to charges of participating in a criminal street gang, violation of Georgia's controlled substance act and multiple gun crimes. He was sentenced to 40 years, with five to service, but commuted to time served with 15 years of probation followed by backloaded 20 years.

He must also pay several fines and be mandated to do 100 hours of community service for each year of probation.

See the videos of Young Thug below.

Watch Video of Young Thug Free for the First Time in Over Two Years