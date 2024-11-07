Young Thug Has a Hard Stance on Lawyers Following Outcome of YSL RICO Case

Young Thug has a hard stance about lawyers following the outcome of the YSL RICO case turning out in the rapper's favor.

Young Thug Speaks to Law Class About Importance of Lawyers

On Wednesday (Nov. 6), Thugga spoke via FaceTime to a class taught by his attorney Brian Steel at Emory Law School in Atlanta.

"I think the justice system could be very bad at some times," Thug told the students in the video below. "You have to always look at it like, they are there to put us in prison and you guys are here to keep us from prison."

"I think it's very important to help people out of situations they are in the best you can," he continued. "I mean, what side do you want to be on? You wanna put people in prison for mistakes? Because everybody makes mistakes, we're human."

Thug went on to praise Steel and urged the students to follow in Steel's footsteps.

"I feel like we need more people like Brain Steel on this Earth and less people like that," the rapper continued. "So, I think it's very, very, very important to become lawyers. Over any other thing. Lawyers and doctors were the two greatest things that were ever founded. You actually help people and I think that's God's work. I think every one of you in that classroom should become lawyers."

Young Thug Avoids Serious Prison Time

Young Thug is a free man after spending 906 days behind bars fighting a RICO case in Georgia. On Oct. 31, he entered a guilty plea in the case following nearly a year on trial. He was sentenced to 40 years, with five to service, but commuted to time served with 15 years of probation followed by backloaded 20 years. Prosecutors sought a 45-year sentence, which consisted of 25 years in prison and 20 in probation.

Check out the video of Young Thug talking to a class of aspiring lawyers below.

Watch Young Thug Speak on the Importance of Lawyers