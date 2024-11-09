Young Thug Shows How He Really Feels About Gunna’s Friendship in New Tweet, Then Deletes

Young Thug is holding nothing back while sharing how he really feels about Gunna in a new tweet he deleted with the quickness today.

Young Shows How He Really Feels About Gunna in New Tweet

On Saturday (Nov. 9), Young Thug went to X, formerly known as Twitter, to let off a tweet that may come as a surprise to some rap fans who thought everything was cool between Thugger and Gunna. As part of Thug's plea deal to get out of jail on probation last week, his attorney, Brian Steel, asked the judge to allow the two rappers to work together, which was granted.

"Gunna stop acting like we friends on the internet, I don't know u my guy," the Young Stoner Life Records leader tweeted earlier today. He deleted the comment a few minutes after posting it.

Before Young Thug removed the message, fans started responding to what he had to say. There were mixed reactions based on what happened in court last week and those who still believe Gunna is a snitch for taking his own plea deal in the YSL Rico case in 2022. People also believed the Atlanta artist was hacked.

"So he's a rat," one X user asked with a rat emoji.

Another criticized Thug for coming for Gunna despite Wunna bringing in money for the label: "Gunna bringing in the numbers and feeding you and yo label drop em from yo weak ah label and see how to numbers look."

"Judge looking at thugs tweets," someone else tweeted with a gif of comedian Druski laughing.

Whether Young Thug's recent tweets could get him in trouble with the judge remains to be seen.

Last Sunday, the rapper made a shocking tweet talking about rats. "Wham let’s drop one on these rats peter," he tweeted. Wham refers to the nickname for Lil Baby, who has appeared to call out Gunna for being a snitch in his music and during a show.

The conversation on X at the time had some fans thinking Thug's moves were a bad look being that he just got released from jail two days prior, after spending nearly two years locked up. The judge prohibited him from promoting any criminal street gang or any criminal street gang activity including on any social media platform, in addition to no hand signs, terminology or language that promotes any criminal street gang.

Check out fans' reactions to Young Thug calling out Gunna

See Fans' Reactions to Young Thug Calling Out Gunna

