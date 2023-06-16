YNW Melly Lawyer Seeks Mistrial in Double-Murder Case, Judge Considers Motion

YNW Melly's attorney is pushing for a mistrial in the rapper's double-murder case and the judge is considering the motion.

Day Four of the YNW Melly Double-Murder Trial

While the first three days of the YNW Melly trial were mostly uneventful, day four of the trial closed with a moment that could affect the outcome of the case. On Thursday (June 15), Felicia Holmes, the mother of YNW Melly's former girlfriend Mariah Hamilton, took the stand. While she was a witness for the prosecution, with the State saying she has knowledge of the crime through her daughter, Holmes was labeled a "hostile witness" by presiding Judge John Murphy III after she expressed disdain for the prosecution.

During her testimony, Holmes claimed the prosecution ruined her life and intimidated her into taking the stand. However, the jury was also shown an Instagram message from Holmes where she expressed frustration about false promises given to her by YNW Melly's camp and talked about cooperating with authorities in the case.

"Wait until this trial," the message ends. "I'm not holding anything back. I'm doing what I should have done in the beginning. They can call me Mrs. Snitch B***h."

YNW Melly's Attorney Seeks Mistrial in Double-Murder Case

Following Holmes' testimony, which closed out the day's session, YNW Melly's attorney David A. Howard requested a mistrial, calling the day's hearing a "prejudicial fiasco." YNW Melly's defense accused the prosecution of going against a court ruling and having Holmes to read out-of-court statements.

"This jury sat there and watched this fiasco unfold with at least 10, maybe 15 sidebars, after every two questions," Howard said.

Judge Murphy said he would review the transcripts of the testimony and consider Melly's council's request. Court is in recess until June 20. Judge Murphy will make his ruling on whether the trial will continue then.

YNW Melly is facing two counts of first-degree murder in connection to the shooting deaths of his friends YNW Juvy and YNW Sakchaser in October of 2018. If convicted, the South Florida rapper could be sentenced to death.