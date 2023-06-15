What We Learned From Day Four of YNW Melly’s Double-Murder Trial

Following a sleepy day in court on Wednesday, where jurors, members of the gallery and YNW Melly himself struggled to stay awake, things livened up a bit for day four of his double-murder trial.

Day Four of the YNW Melly Murder Trial

On Thursday (June 15), YNW Melly reported back to court for the fourth day of his long-awaited double-murder trial. Record exec Kevin Liles was present during today's hearing. Melly was signed to Liles' 300 Entertainment. Liles' presence at the trial appeared to perturb the mother of victim YNW Sakchaser.

Testimony and Evidence Presented During Day Four of the Trial

Forensic scientist Tarah Helsel took the stand and explained the science behind gun powder residue to the jury. Next, the prosecution presented evidence from YNW Melly's Snapchat. Following a break, Judge John Murphy III denied the prosecution's attempt to present Snapchat memories because a firearm and money were present, calling the video "prejudicial." Following the ruling, Melly and his defense attorney David A. Howard shared a fist bump. YNW Melly received another win when the judge ruled that the music video for "Murder on My Mind" could not be used in court.

Next, Felicia Holmes, the mother of YNW Melly's former girlfriend Mariah Hamilton, took the stand for the prosecution. The State presented the case that Holmes has inside knowledge of the shooting but was paid to keep quiet. They showed the jury Instagram posts from Holmes complaining about failed monetary promises made to her by YNW Melly's team.

"Wait until this trial," the message ends. "I'm not holding anything back. I'm doing what I should have done in the beginning. They can call me Mrs. Snitch B***h."

Holmes testified that the State ruined her life and intimidated her into taking the stand.

In a twist, YNW Melly's attorneys pushed for a mistrial toward the close of the day, accusing the prosecution of having Holmes present out-of-court statements to the jury. Judge Murphy said he would make a ruling on the motion for mistrial on Friday (June 16).

There was a small disturbance at the end of the day when victim YNW Sakchaser's mother told Melly, "I'm not going anywhere." She was asked to leave by authorities, which YNW Melly reportedly got a big laugh out of.

YNW Melly is accused of shooting and killing his friends YNW Juvy and YNW Sakchaser on Oct. 26, 2018. If found guilty he could receive a death sentence.

