This Time Uncle Murda Goes In on Diddy on ‘Rap Up 2023 Pt 2′

The slander is not done. Uncle Murda has released part two of his "Rap Up 2023," and the Brooklyn, N.Y. rapper is mostly taking aim at Diddy in the second installment.

Uncle Murda Releases "Rap Up 2023 Pt 2"

On Tuesday (Jan. 2), a day after debuting part one of his annual recap of the happenings of the previous year, Uncle Murda dropped an explosive continuation. On the second installment, Lenny covers the many sexual assault claims involving celebrities in 2023, most notably the ones leveled against Diddy.

Uncle M starts off the song rapping about Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith's viral moments in 2023, before diving right into the Diddy scandal and swimming in those waters for the rest of the track.

"He was controlling her, had her on some scared s**t/Paying other n***as to f**k her while he watch that's some weird s**t," Uncle Murda raps. "I'm like, did he do it? Did he drug her? Did he rape her?/If you ain't do the s**t, Diddy why did you pay her?"

"You was an icon, n***a, you ruined it/Diddy documentary coming out, 50 Cent shooting it," Uncle Murda continues. "I think it's called did he not, or did he do the s**t."

Uncle Murda Gives Explosive Recap of 2023

On Monday (Jan. 1), Uncle Murda released part one of his controversial track. In it he dissed Blueface, Tory Lanez, Sexyy Red and others.

"Sexyy Red made a sex tape and I saw it, I think she got pregnant while she was getting recorded/And I heard she said she got chlamydia twice, that b***h ratchet, let me try to give that girl some advice," Murda raps on the track.

"It's okay to shake your a*s and put your hands on your knees/But put a condom on to avoid catching STDs/Your p***y pink and booty hole brown, are you serious?/Little girl's shouldn't be listening to that s**t, period," he added.

Tomorrow (Jan. 3), Uncle Murda will be releasing the third and final part of his 2023 rap up.

