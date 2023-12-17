Diddy Returns to Social Media to Honor Kim Porter on Her Birthday

Diddy recently returned to social media to honor Kim Porter on her birthday.

Diddy Honors Kim Porter on Her Birthday on Social Media

On Friday (Dec. 15), Diddy returned to social media to pay tribute to his late ex-girlfriend Kim Porter on what would've been her 53rd birthday. In his Instagram post, which can be seen below, the Bad Boy Entertainment founder shared a vintage photo of himself kissing Porter on the cheek. In the caption Diddy wrote, "We miss you so much Kim! Happy Birthday Beautiful! Love forever [black heart emoji]."

According to People.com, Diddy also posted a bevy of photos of himself with Porter from over the years on his Instagram Story. Porter, who passed away on Nov. 15, 2018, at age 47, raised four children with Diddy: twins D'Lila Star and Jessie James, 16, plus sons King, 25, and Quincy Brown, 32, whom Diddy adopted during his relationship with Porter.

Sexual Assault Lawsuits Mount, 18 Brands Exit Diddy's Business After Allegations Surface

Diddy's brief return to social media comes as he faces allegations of sexual assault after his ex-girlfriend, Casandra "Cassie" Ventura, sued him on Nov. 16 for alleged rape, acts of violence, plus mental and physical abuse during their decade-long relationship. They both confirmed a day later that they had settled.

Nevertheless, Diddy is facing at least four lawsuits from four different women alleging sexual misconduct by the hip-hop mogul. The latest lawsuit comes from a plaintiff, referred to in the lawsuit as Jane Doe, who claims that Diddy and two other associates gang-raped her when she was 17 years old.

Diddy has since denied the allegations and issued a statement announcing that he plans to defend himself against the claims.

"Enough is enough," Diddy said in the statement. "For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy. Sickening allegations have been made against me by Individuals looking for a quick payday."

He concluded: "Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth."

Last month, Diddy stepped down from his chairman position at Revolt.

Additionally, 18 brands have cut ties with Diddy’s e-commerce platform Empower Global in the wake of Diddy's mounting sexual assault lawsuits.

Check out Diddy's Instagram post honoring Kim Porter on her birthday below.

See Diddy's Social Media Post Honoring His Late Ex-Girlfriend Kim Porter on Her Birthday