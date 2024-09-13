Eminem Analyzes Diddy’s Role in The Notorious B.I.G. and Tupac Shakur’s Murders on New Version Song ‘Fuel’

Eminem continues to take shots at Diddy on the Shady Edition on his track "Fuel" and calls into question Puff's roles in the murders of Tupac Shakur and The Notorious B.I.G.

Eminem Flames Diddy on Remix

On Friday (Sept. 13), Eminem released the Expanded Mourners Edition of his latest album The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce). On the deluxe, Shady has an updated version of the song "Fuel," which this time features Westside Boogie and Grip. In the song, the Detroit rapper has some words for Diddy.

"So who'll be picked next, whose name gonna be next up?/Notorious B.I.G.'s death was the domino effect of Tupac's murder," Em raps. "Like facial tissue, whose clock should I clean next? Puff's?/'Til he's in police handcuffs, guilty, will he step up?/Like gee, never turned himself in, who knows all the murders there'll have been?!?"

Eminem Disses Diddy on Orignal Version of "Fuel"

Eminem also had words for Diddy on the original version of the song featuring JID released in July.

"Do not test like an essay (Why?)/’Cause like where my homies out West, aye (Yeah)," Em raps. "We can just say (What?)/I'm like an R-A-P-E-R/I got so many S-As/S-As/Wait, he didn't just spell the word rapper and leave out a 'P', did he?/Yup/R-I-P, rest in peace, Biggie/And ’Pac, both of y'all should be living/Yup, but I ain't tryna beef with him ’cause he might put a hit on me like Keefe D, get him/And that's the only way you're gonna be killing me (Nah)/Ain't gonna be on no beat, silly (Yeah)."

Diddy's role, or lack thereof, in the murders of Tupac and Biggie has long since been speculated. Back in June, news came out that Duane "Keefe D" Davis, the man charged with Tupac Shakur's murder, went undercover for police to try and implicate Diddy, who he previously claimed offered him $1 million to kill Tupac. Diddy has never been charged in connection to the killings.

Diddy has left himself open to ridicule as he has been sued 10 times in the last 11 months with men and women accusing the music mogul of verbal, physical and sexual abuse.

Check out the new version of Eminem's "Fuel" below.

Listen to Eminem Take Shots at Diddy on the Shady Edition of "Fuel"