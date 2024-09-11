Eminem Performs ‘Houdini’ With Dozens of Look-Alikes at 2024 MTV Video Music Awards

Eminem returns to the stage for a show-opening performance at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards.

Eminem Opens the 2024 MTV VMAs With "Houdini" and "Somebody Save Me"

On Wednesday (Sept. 11), Eminem opened the 2024 MTV VMAs at UBS Arena in Elmont, N.Y. with a stellar performance. During his set, the hip-hop icon performed singles like "Houdini" with a host of Em look-alikes and followed that up with "Somebody Save Me" featuring Jelly Roll, both from his 12th studio album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce). The Detroit rapper last opened the VMAs in 2010, with an electrifying performance of "Not Afraid" and a duet with singer Rihanna for their song "Love the Way You Lie."

Eminem has secured eight nominations at the VMAs this year, including "Video of the Year," "Best Hip-Hop Song," "Song of the Summer" for his hit single "Houdini." He is also up for "VMA's Most Iconic Performance" for his 2000 medley of "The Real Slim Shady" and "The Way I Am," which contained over 100 doppelgängers dressed as him. Slim Shady currently has the most wins as a rap artist at the VMAs. He's the second most nominated artist, with 67 nods overall. Meanwhile, singer Madonna has 71. Additionally, Eminem has tied for the most wins with singer-songwriter Peter Gabriel.

Eminem's Other Performances at the MTV VMAs

Before having an opening performance at the MTV VMAs, Em still made an impact with surprise sets and more. After the release of his album The Marshall Mathers LP in 2000, Eminem won an award for "Best New Artist" at the VMAs and performed his songs "Guilty Conscience" and "My Name Is." In 2012, Eminem joined the stage with Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg as they performed "Forgot About Dre" and "Still D.R.E." In 2022, Eminem performed "From the D 2 LBC" with Snoop Dogg.

Check out Eminem's performance at the 2024 VMAs below.

Watch Eminem Perform "Houdini" and "Somebody Save Me" at 2024 MTV VMAs