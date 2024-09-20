These Courtroom Sketches of Diddy Are the First Images Seen Since His Arrest

Diddy has been under lock and key since he was arrested for federal sex crimes earlier this week. With his mugshot yet to be made public, the first images of the disgraced media mogul have been courtroom sketches from his recent court appearances.

Diddy Watches Court Proceedings in Courtroom Sketches

On Tuesday (Sept. 17), Diddy appeared in court for the first time since his Sept. 16 arrest for a bond hearing before Magistrate Judge Robyn F. Tarnofsky. No cameras were allowed in the courtroom. However, seasoned courtroom artists Jane Rosenberg and Christine Cornell were on hand to capture the embattle media mogul's likeness. In their sketches, which can be seen below, Diddy appears to be wearing a jail-issued shirt and watches the court proceedings while flanked by his attorneys. Puff has a neutral look on his face as he sits silently. After pleading not guilty, he was denied bond.

On Wednesday (Sept. 18), Diddy was back in court for a bond appeal hearing, during which his attorney offered up a $50 million bond package in an attempt to get his client pretrial release. Courtroom sketches from that hearing, drawn by Elizabeth Williams, can be seen below. Ultimately, U.S. District Judge Andrew L. Carter denied Diddy's bond again, citing witness tampering risks.

All three visual artists are no strangers to covering high-profile cases. Rosenberg and Cornell both drew courtroom sketches for former President Donald Trump's arraignment on criminal charges last year.

Viral Rapper Courtroom Sketches

In the past, several rapper courtroom sketches have gone viral including ones of Jay-Z, Chris Brown, Lil' Kim and others. Last August, a courtroom sketch of a handcuffed Tory Lanez pleading to the judge during his sentencing hearing for shooting Megan Thee Stallion made headlines.

Check out Diddy's courtroom sketches below.

See Images of Diddy in Court in Courtroom Sketches