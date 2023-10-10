Man Who Cooperated in XXXTentacion Murder Trial Now a Witness in YNW Melly Case

Robert Allen, the cooperating witness in the XXXTentacion murder trial, is now listed as a witness in YNW Melly's double murder-case.

Robert Allen Added as Witness on YNW Melly Trial

On Oct. 6, the prosecution in the YNW Melly double-murder case filed a supplemental discovery revealing additional witnesses they plan to bring forward during retrial, according to court documents obtained by XXL on Tuesday (Oct. 10). Robert Allen is one of seven additional people the Florida State Attorney listed as witnesses who "have information that may be relevant to any offense charged, or any defense thereto."

It is unclear exactly what information Allen may be able to provide concerning the retrial of YNW Melly, which is set to begin this month following motions and jury selection.

Robert Allen Assists State in XXXTentacion Case

Robert Allen was one of four men initially charged with the 2018 robbery and murder of XXXTentacion, along with Michael Boatwright, Dedrick Williams and Trayvon Newsome. However, Allen took a plea deal last August and agreed to testify against the trio. Due in part to Allen's testimony, Boatwright, Williams and Newsome were sentenced to life in prison. Allen was sentenced to two years in prison and 20 years of probation in exchange for his testimony.

YNW Melly Gears Up for Retrial

YNW Melly is preparing to be retried for the 2018 murders of Chris "YNW Juvy" Thomas and Anthony "YNW Sakchaser" Williams after his first trial ended in a hung jury back in July. Last week, Melly was charged with witness tampering in connection to the case.