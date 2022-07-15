Boosie BadAzz Says He Hopes Facebook, Instagram Executives’ Planes Crash With Their Families in Them

Boosie BadAzz's Instagram account has been deleted again and the rapper is livid.

On Thursday (July 14), Boosie BadAzz's former Instagram page @americasmostwantedig was taken down. The Baton Rouge, La. rapper vented about the move on Twitter in a heated rant, blaming Facebook owner Mark Zuckerberg and Instagram head Adam Mosseri. Boosie believes his page was deleted because of the video of his recent detainment by police, which shows the rapper verbally assaulting officers during the encounter.

"Y’all take my IG for a video that a cop posted of me going off like wtf I ain’t post it," Boosie BadAzz typed on Twitter. "Adam [Zuckerberg] n Mark [Mosseri] y’all some bitches‼️ All that dam money n your wives look like Aliens n your kids look like retardsI wake up every morning hoping your jet crash ."

"The Alien people have done it again #racistatitsfinest," he added in a follow-up tweet.

From there, Boosie BadAzz further wished harm on the social media moguls and their families and poked fun at their looks.

"GOD Bring Kobe Bryant back n put mark and Adam in that helicopter with their family," the Louisiana rhymer added.

"Adam look like u play on revenge of the Nerds lmao," Boosie continued. "Revenge of the nerds looking mf."

Boosie BadAzz and Instagram have had a tenuous relationship. This is the third time his page has been deleted. The first time happened in 2020, after the rapper was posting explicit sexual content. Last year, his second page was deleted on the heels of Boosie doing a livestream on his page giving his thoughts on DaBaby being removed from a several festival performances after making homophobic comments. Boosie vented then as well.

"They took my IG AGAIN SMH AINT EVEN DO SHIT SPam @mosseri HES A BITCH," he wrote on Twitter. "ITHEY TOOK MY IG CAUSE I SPOKE ON WHAT THEY DOING TO OUR KIDS @mosseri U A BITCH."

Boosie's latest Instagram account wasn't even verified.

XXL has reached out to Facebook for comment.

See Boosie BadAzz's Tweets Going Off About His Deleted IG Page Below