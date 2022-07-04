Boosie BadAzz Not Happy With Small Toy Prize He Won From Amusement Park Game

While out in California this past weekend, Boosie BadAzz was not happy with a toy prize he won from an amusement park.

On Sunday (July 3), Boosie Badazz hopped on his Instagram page and posted a video of himself at an amusement park at the San Monica Pier in California playing the basketball hoop carnival game. The game is kind of tricky, but Boosie managed to get three shots in out of his five tries.

However, when it came to the toy prize he won, he wasn’t happy with it. The Baton Rouge, La. shared a clip of his disgust at the little bitty prize.

“Look at what I get. Three shots, look what I get,” Boosie seethed as he showed a glimmering whale toy. “I’m mad at California. I’m mad at Santa Monica Bay. I’ve been shooting out here on these fucked-up ass rims. You know it’s already hard to shoot on. And this is what I get. Three shots. This is what I get.”

In the caption, Boosie wrote, “I tried #lailajean [in] Atl I would a got a Jersey r a big bear.”

For those who don’t know, Laila Jean is Boosie’s six-year-old daughter.

Despite getting a less-than-stellar toy prize, Boosie had some real fun on a rollercoaster. The rap vet shared another video of himself riding a very turbulent rollercoaster while yelling, “Grand Theft Auto, real life.” Watch below.

Boosie BadAzz will probably have more fun this weekend with his Boosie BadAzz ATL Weekend 2022 event, which takes place in Atlanta July 8 through 10. The three-day event will feature a skate party, adult prom at Clark Atlanta University and topless pool party. Peep the flyer below.

