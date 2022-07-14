Boosie BadAzz Threatens to Spit on Cops While Being Detained During Traffic Stop – Watch

Boosie BadAzz went off on cops after being detained in Georgia this week.

On Thursday (July 14), TMZ shared footage they obtained of a traffic stop involving Boosie BadAzz and the Fairburn Police Department, which occurred on Tuesday (July 12). According to the celebrity news site, Boosie and the vehicle's driver, D'Shun Lawrence, were pulled over for having dark window tints and a concealed license plate. They were both handcuffed and the vehicle was searched. Authorities reportedly found 11 grams of marijuana.

Body-cam footage of the incident shows Boosie visibly upset and lashing out. "I can't keep going through this, bro. I can't, bro. I don't do no wrong," Boosie vents to one officer on the scene, who informs the rapper that marijuana is illegal in Georgia.

"I got to go to y'all superiors and file charges. This is harassment. Every day, I can't even live. I moved to the country to fucking live, bro," Boosie adds.

Boosie later fumes while talking to Lawrence. "Fuck ’em. I don't give a fuck about no jail," Boosie snaps. "I'm like that. I'll go in there and fight the police and spit on them bitches, every-fucking-body. ’Cause I'm tired, bro."

Lawrence copped to the weed being his and he was cited for marijuana possession. Both men were then released.

XXL has reached out to the Fairburn Police Department and Boosie BadAzz for comment.

Three years ago, Boosie BadAzz was arrested in Newman, Ga. in April of 2019. In that incident, he was pulled over for driving erratically and police reportedly discovered 11 grams of suspected marijuana, a loaded 9mm handgun, a large sum of cash and a vape pen with what is believed to have THC oil in it. In August of that year, he was charged with two felonies including possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance.

Last October, Boosie BadAzz was arrested and charged with second-degree criminal damage to property, inciting a riot, disorderly conduct and criminal trespassing, following a fight at State Farm Arena during the Legendz of the Streetz Tour.

See Video of Boosie BadAzz Livid After Being Detained During a Traffic Stop Below