Boosie BadAzz Breaks Down in Tears at Trouble’s Funeral

Boosie Badazz broke down in tears while discussing Trouble during the late rapper's funeral.

Trouble was laid to rest on Monday (June 13), at the House of Hope church in Decatur, Ga. The homegoing service was well attended by friends and family of the Atlanta rapper who was shot and killed on June 5. During the somber event, Boosie BadAzz stepped forward to say some kind words about Trouble and teared up while giving his speech.

"I just want to come up here and...I ain't get to tell my boy thank you," Boosie said at the 3:10-mark of the video while wiping away tears. "So, I'ma tell Trouble thank you. He always supported me, you know....That was my nigga, you know. I'm hurting for y'all because I'm hurting for five years. I wasn't with him 30 years. So, I just wanna tell that nigga thank you. That was my boy. "

As previously reported, Trouble was shot and killed while visiting a female friend at the Lake St. James Apartments in Conyers, Ga. According to police, the woman's ex-boyfriend, who has been identified as Jamichael Jones, broke into the apartment when Trouble and the woman were sleep and shot the rapper following a tussle. Jones turned himself in to authorities on June 7, and faces charges of felony murder, aggravated assault, home invasion and battery."

Following Trouble's death, Def Jam, the label Trouble was signed to through Mike Will Made-It’s Ear Drummers Records released a statement on Instagram about his tragic passing.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the children, loved ones, and fans of Trouble," a photo of Trouble is captioned. "A true voice for his city and an inspiration to the community he proudly represented. RIP Scoob."

See Boosie BadAzz's emotional moment at Trouble's funeral below.