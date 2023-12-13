50 Cent Trolls Diddy With A.I. Photo of Fif Posing With Tupac Shakur

50 Cent can't stop, won't stop going in on Diddy. Now, he's poking fun at the embattled media mogul with an A.I. photo of Tupac Shakur.

50 Cent Pokes Fun at Diddy

On Tuesday (Dec. 12), 50 Cent added to the litany of disses he's levied against Diddy in the wake of Tupac Shakur's alleged killer being arrested and the Bad Boy Entertainment founder being sued by multiple women for allegations of sexual assault. In 50's latest jab, which can be seen below, the rapper shared a photo on Instagram. In the A.I.-generated pic, 50 Cent is in the studio with Tupac Shakur wearing similar outfits. A.I. Fif is taking a selfie image of the two men. 50 Cent captioned the post: "Karma is a mother fvcker brother love, brother love, brother love."

50 Cent's Unrelenting Campaign Against Diddy

50 Cent has been on an unrelenting campaign against Diddy for the past few months. The lawsuits against Puff, the first of which was filed by Cassie on Nov. 16, have only added more fuel to the fire. 50 recently said he wants to buy Revolt after Diddy stepped down as chairman. Fif is also said to be developing a documentary about Diddy, with the proceeds going to sexual assault victims.

See 50 Cent's Instagram post trolling Diddy with an A.I. photo posing with Tupac Shakur below.

50 Cent Pokes Fun at Diddy With A.I. Photo With Tupac Shakur