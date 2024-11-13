Here’s What Young Thug Has Been Up to During His First Two Weeks Out of Jail

Young Thug is a free man after pleading guilty in the YSL RICO case and being sentenced to 15 years of probation on Oct. 31. In the weeks since his release, Thugga has yet to drop new music and has been seen sparingly, but he's still managed to make headlines. Here's a timeline of what the rapper has been doing while catching up on life in the free world.

Nov. 1, 2024

Young Thug is seen for the first time on camera since he was released from jail on a FaceTime call apparently put together by T.I. The same day, Tip shared a video with Young Thug.

Nov. 2 & Nov. 3, 2024

Young Thug returns to social media and shares his first tweets since being freed.

"Real plea deal jack," he posted on Nov. 2. His follow-up tweet the next day, "Wham let's drop one on these rats peter," got fans speculating about new music with Lil Baby and possible friction with Gunna.

Nov. 6, 2024

Young Thug speaks via FaceTime to students at an Emory Law School class taught by his attorney Brain Steel. Thugga has a hard stance on the legal system and urges the students to pursue law degrees. "I think it's very, very, very important to become lawyers," the rapper explains. "Over any other thing. Lawyers and doctors were the two greatest things that were ever founded. You actually help people and I think that's God's work."

Nov. 9, 2024

Young Thug appears to post and delete a disparaging comment about Gunna on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Gunna stop acting like we friends on the internet, I don't know u my guy," the post reads, which is taken down a short time later. There is speculation that the post was the work of hackers but Thug has yet to clear the air.

Nov. 11, 2024

With fans waiting with bated breath for new material, Young Thug hits the studio with Future, Lil Baby and Travis Scott foreshadowing new music is afoot.