Did Young Thug Really Make Those Comments About Gunna or Was He Hacked?

Young Thug's recent tweet about Gunna has fans wondering if his X account might be hacked.

Young Thug Tweet Puzzles Fans

The current status of Young Thug and Gunna's relationship has been a buzzing topic on social media, especially following Thug's recent release from jail after pleading guillty in the YSL RICO case. On Nov. 9, Thug appeared to put his feelings on front street by calling out Wunna.

"Gunna stop acting like we friends on the internet, I don't know u my guy," the since-deleted post reads.

young thug tweet

Fans Wonder If Young Thug Is Hacked

The tweet has fans wondering if Young Thug's account on X, formerly known as Twitter, may be hacked.

"Young thug Twitter was actually hacked guys y’all owe that man Gunna an big Apology," one person tweeted.

"Relax guys. Young thug was hacked," someone else posted.

Others were not convinced the tweet was the work of a hacker.

"Ain't nobody hacked young thug page," another tweet on the subject reads. "Bruh you been in jail 2 years it never was hacked but out 2 weeks and claim somebody hacked.. stand on it... if you ain't cool with gunna .. say that then."

Another person who did not believe the hacker speculation is Gunna's brother. He responded to Thug's post, "Trust and believe the feeling is mutual."

Whether or not Gunna snitched on Young Thug has been a point of contention since Gunna entered a plea deal in the YSL RICO case in December of 2022. Several rappers have called Gunna out. However, Young Thug has remained mum on the situation throughout his time in jail. During Thug's plea agreement, he specifically requested to be able to work with Gunna adding more intrigue to the situation.

XXL has reached out to Young Thug's team for comment.

Check out reactions to Young Thug's tweet about Gunna below.

See People Reacting to Young Thug's Since-Deleted Tweet About Gunna