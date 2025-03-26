Young Thug Is Back Outside — Album Rollout Coming Soon?

After laying low since he was released from jail last October, Young Thug is back in the wild and has fans speculating that he might begin rolling out a new album soon.

Young Thug Spotted at NBA Game

On Tuesday night (March 25), Thugger was in attendance at the Miami Heat vs. Golden State Warriors game in Miami. The Atlanta rapper was spotted sitting courtside with his girlfriend Mariah The Scientist in what has been one of Thug's first public appearances since last November. In the clip, which can be seen below, cameras lock onto the couple during a break in the action for the Celebrity Spotlight segment. Mariah holds up a custom Heat jersey that says "The Scientist," while Thug presents a jersey that says "UY SCUTI" on the back.

Is Young Thug Teasing a New Album Rollout?

Thug popping out at the game last night and the name on the back of his jersey could foreshadow something new from the rapper, possibly an album. Uy Scuti is the name of one of the biggest stars in the known universe. Internet sleuths have also noted that YT recently began following an Instagram account by the name of @uyscutiiiiii. The account, which does not have any posts, is only following Young Thug. Could this be the title for Thugger's long-awaited LP?

On Wednesday (March 26), Young Thug shared a post on X further stoking the hype.

"KING SPIDER THE BIGGEST STAR," he tweeted.

Fans have been waiting with bated breath for new music from Young Thug since he was freed from jail after negotiating a plea deal in the YSL RICO case last Halloween. However, so far, Thug has only appeared featured on songs from Lil Baby and Playboi Carti. Back in January, Lil Baby announced he has a mixtape coming with Future and Young Thug.

Check out Young Thug outside with Mariah The Scientist, the mysterious Instagram page and Thugger's tweet below.

Watch Young Thug at the Heat vs. Warriors Game

See the Mysterious Instagram Page That Is Only Following Young Thug and His Tweet