Why Haven’t We Heard Anything From Young Thug?

After spending over two years behind bars fighting the YSL RICO case, Young Thug has been a free man for nearly two months. Despite fans fiending for new music from the Atlanta rapper, he's continued to leave them waiting with bated breath.

Fans have become accustomed to rappers coming out of jail or prison and releasing a now seemingly ceremonial "first day out" record. Yet, Thugger has been taking his time getting back into the public eye. During his first two weeks out, Thugger was making headlines with a handful of cryptic social posts and brief appearances on video. He was even reportedly spotted in the studio with Lil Baby, Future and Travis Scott on Nov. 11, leaving fans with more anticipation for new music. Yet, so far, nothing.

There is no doubt that there are countless numbers of producers and artists clamoring to get in the studio with Thug to assist in his return to the spotlight. But with the whole hip-hop world waiting, YT seems in no rush.

In a post shared on Thanksgiving Day, Thug's sister Doraah provided some insight into Thug's delayed return and promised new music is coming.

"My brother is going crazy with the new music. I promise y’all won’t be disappointed," she posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Just give him time to heal mentally. Rmr he lost 4 ppl in 2022 and went to jail, fought a case for 2yrs. In the mix of fighting for his life we lost our sister in 2023. He’s coming."

Sorry for the wait.