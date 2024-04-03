Nicki Minaj’s Husband Kenneth Petty Poses for New Sex Offender Registry Photo

Nicki Minaj's husband Kenneth Petty recently had to pose for a new sex offender registry photo as the result of his house arrest ending.

Kenneth Petty Takes New Sex Offender Photo

Kenneth Petty's profile on the sex offender website Megan's Law was recently updated, as first reported by Radar on Wednesday (April 3). In the new pic, which can be seen below, Petty is wearing a collared jean button-up over top of a white T-shirt. The Megan's Law website is a site established by the State of California Department of Justice where people can identify sex offenders and where they reside so members of the public can protect themselves and their families.

Kenneth Petty's House Arrest Ends

According to Radar, the new photo was taken as part of finalizing Petty getting off house arrest. As previously reported, Nicki's husband was sentenced to house arrest last September after a video surfaced on social media of him and his associates threatening Offset.

Petty was convicted of first-degree attempted rape in 1994. He served four years in prison and was required to register as a sex offender. In March of 2020, Petty was indicted for failing to register as a sex offender in California when he moved to Cali with Nicki. He struck a deal with prosecutors in August of 2021 and pleaded guilty to failing to register the following month.

Check out Kenneth Petty's new sex offender registry photo below.

See Kenneth Petty's Sex Offender Registry Photo

Kenneth Petty sex offender registry photo. Megan's Law loading...