YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Yeat, Benny The Butcher and Black Soprano Family and More – New Hip-Hop Projects This Week

The cooling weather seems to be having no effect on the rap game as hip-hop comes through with another week full of new sounds. For this round, a wildly popular Louisiana spitter drops his second project in just over a month, a fast-rising artist repping Portland, Ore. unleashes a new EP, a hard-hitting crew rooted in Buffalo, N.Y. release a stacked compilation LP and more.

YoungBoy Never Broke Again is currently one of the hottest rappers in the game and he's capitalizing on that momentum with the surprise release of Realer 2. Coming just five weeks after YoungBoy dropped his commercially successful fourth studio album, The Last Slimeto, the new 15-track project serves as a sequel to 2018's Realer mixtape, a project that is universally regarded by the Baton Rouge, La. native's fans.

With Realer 2 being YoungBoy Never Broke Again's first offering since parting ways with Atlantic Records, the project is currently only available on the "Give Me a Sign" artist's YouTube Channel. Led by the single "Purge Me," the project's only guest appearance comes from YB's fiancée, Jazlyn Mychelle, who can be heard crooning on the hook for "Poppin Shit."

To coincide with the YouTube release of Realer 2, NBA YoungBoy also unveiled two new visuals for "Purge Me" and "Put It on Me," respectively, both of which appear on the surprise offering.

Determined not to let his breakthrough come up waver in any way throughout 2022, Yeat follows the success of 2 Alivë and its subsequent deluxe release, 2 Alivë (Geëk Pack), with his new EP, Lyfe. The 12-track extended play includes the previously released single "Talk," which was produced by BNYX and contains an intro that aptly describes a chaotic scene that one can often find by attending one of the California-born, Portland, Ore.-raised rapper's shows.

After first teasing the project back in June, Yeat remained tight-lipped on Lyfe's official release date for the better part of two months before sharing when the EP would drop on the same day that he unleashed the aforementioned song, "Talk." A few days later, the "Rich Minion" artist hit up his Instagram story to let his 1.6 million followers get a peek at his latest offering's final tracklist. Fans were quick to notice the fact that Lil Uzi Vert is Lyfe's sole guest feature, with Uzi contributing vocals to "Flawless," marking his third collab with Yeat aside from "Big Tonka" and "3G," which both appeared on 2 Alivë (Geëk Pack) earlier this year.

After calling his shot and delivering on having Tana Talk 4 be revered as one of the best albums of 2022 so far, Benny The Butcher returns with Long Live DJ Shay and this time, he brings the entire Black Soprano Family along for the ride. Previewed by two singles, the DJ Premier-produced "Times Is Rough" and "297 Parkside" featuring Stove God Cooks, BSF mainstays Rick Hyde, El Camino, Heem and of course, Benny The Butcher, appear in some form on all of the album's 13 tracks. Other guest appearances include vocals from Westside Gunn, Conway The Machine, Krayzie Bone, Boldy James and Armani Caesar.

Noting that Long Live DJ Shay serves as a street rap memorial to the late DJ Shay, the respected Griselda in-house producer who tragically passed away due to complications of COVID-19 in 2020, Benny The Butcher announced the compilation's drop-off date along with an idea of what Black Soprano Family fans can expect.

"Long live DJ Shay," said the BSF boss in a statement regarding the LP. "We put so much into this knowing he is watching down on us, and I know this is gonna wake everyone up. BSF is the biggest. I promise you we them ones. The album is top-notch from production to the rhymes, and it's entirely mixed by the legendary Young Guru, so I know it’s gon’ pop out ya speakers the right way."

Check out new projects from Big Sean, 38 Spesh, Aesop Rock, Homeboy Sandman and more below.