YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Yeat, Benny The Butcher and Black Soprano Family and More &#8211; New Hip-Hop Projects This Week

YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Yeat, Benny The Butcher and Black Soprano Family and More – New Hip-Hop Projects This Week

Geffen Records/Never Broke Again/Atlantic Records/Black Soprano Family/MNRK Records LP

The cooling weather seems to be having no effect on the rap game as hip-hop comes through with another week full of new sounds. For this round, a wildly popular Louisiana spitter drops his second project in just over a month, a fast-rising artist repping Portland, Ore. unleashes a new EP, a hard-hitting crew rooted in Buffalo, N.Y. release a stacked compilation LP and more.

YoungBoy Never Broke Again is currently one of the hottest rappers in the game and he's capitalizing on that momentum with the surprise release of Realer 2. Coming just five weeks after YoungBoy dropped his commercially successful fourth studio album, The Last Slimeto, the new 15-track project serves as a sequel to 2018's Realer mixtape, a project that is universally regarded by the Baton Rouge, La. native's fans.

With Realer 2 being YoungBoy Never Broke Again's first offering since parting ways with Atlantic Records, the project is currently only available on the "Give Me a Sign" artist's YouTube Channel. Led by the single "Purge Me," the project's only guest appearance comes from YB's fiancée, Jazlyn Mychelle, who can be heard crooning on the hook for "Poppin Shit."

To coincide with the YouTube release of Realer 2, NBA YoungBoy also unveiled two new visuals for "Purge Me" and "Put It on Me," respectively, both of which appear on the surprise offering.

Determined not to let his breakthrough come up waver in any way throughout 2022, Yeat follows the success of 2 Alivë and its subsequent deluxe release, 2 Alivë (Geëk Pack), with his new EP, Lyfe. The 12-track extended play includes the previously released single "Talk," which was produced by BNYX and contains an intro that aptly describes a chaotic scene that one can often find by attending one of the California-born, Portland, Ore.-raised rapper's shows.

After first teasing the project back in June, Yeat remained tight-lipped on Lyfe's official release date for the better part of two months before sharing when the EP would drop on the same day that he unleashed the aforementioned song, "Talk." A few days later, the "Rich Minion" artist hit up his Instagram story to let his 1.6 million followers get a peek at his latest offering's final tracklist. Fans were quick to notice the fact that Lil Uzi Vert is Lyfe's sole guest feature, with Uzi contributing vocals to "Flawless," marking his third collab with Yeat aside from "Big Tonka" and "3G," which both appeared on 2 Alivë (Geëk Pack) earlier this year.

After calling his shot and delivering on having Tana Talk 4 be revered as one of the best albums of 2022 so farBenny The Butcher returns with Long Live DJ Shay and this time, he brings the entire Black Soprano Family along for the ride. Previewed by two singles, the DJ Premier-produced "Times Is Rough" and "297 Parkside" featuring Stove God Cooks, BSF mainstays Rick Hyde, El Camino, Heem and of course, Benny The Butcher, appear in some form on all of the album's 13 tracks. Other guest appearances include vocals from Westside GunnConway The MachineKrayzie BoneBoldy James and Armani Caesar.

Noting that Long Live DJ Shay serves as a street rap memorial to the late DJ Shay, the respected Griselda in-house producer who tragically passed away due to complications of COVID-19 in 2020, Benny The Butcher announced the compilation's drop-off date along with an idea of what Black Soprano Family fans can expect.

"Long live DJ Shay," said the BSF boss in a statement regarding the LP. "We put so much into this knowing he is watching down on us, and I know this is gonna wake everyone up. BSF is the biggest. I promise you we them ones. The album is top-notch from production to the rhymes, and it's entirely mixed by the legendary Young Guru, so I know it’s gon’ pop out ya speakers the right way."

Check out new projects from Big Sean, 38 Spesh, Aesop Rock, Homeboy Sandman and more below.

  • Realer 2

    YoungBoy Never Broke Again
    Never Broke Again/Atlantic Records
    loading...

  • Lyfe

    Yeat
    Geffen Records
    loading...

  • Long Live DJ Shay

    Benny The Butcher and Black Soprano Family
    Black Soprano Family LLC/MNRK Records LP
    loading...

  • Detroit (Rerelease)

    Big Sean
    G.O.O.D. Music/Def Jam/UMG Recordings
    loading...

  • Class in Session

    Erica Banks and DJ Scream
    1501 Certified Entertainment/Warner Records
    loading...

  • 7 Shots

    38 Spesh
    T.C.F. Music Group
    loading...

  • Triple Fat Lice (Rerelease)

    Aesop Rock and Homeboy Sandman
    Rhymesayers Entertainment LLC
    loading...

  • Spirituals

    Santigold
    Little Jerk Records
    loading...

  • Back in Action 3.0

    Midwxst

  • 3rd Chambers Grail Bars

    Cappadonna & Stu Bangas

  • Triple Black Diamonds II

    Estee Nack & Al. Divino
    Estee Nack
    loading...

  • Black Heart

    Calboy

See Hip-Hop Albums That People Hated When They First Came Out and Over Time Became Beloved

Which album were you not a fan of at first?
Filed Under: 38 Spesh, Aesop Rock, Bangers, Benny The Butcher, Big Sean, Black Soprano Family, Calboy, Cappadonna, Erica Banks, Estee Nack, Homeboy Sandman, Midwxst, NBA YoungBoy, Santigold, stu bangas, Yeat, YoungBoy Never Broke Again
Categories: Music, New Music, News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top