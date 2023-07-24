YoungBoy Never Broke Again Shows Off Three New Tattoos

YoungBoy Never Broke Again is showing off three new tattoos.

NBA YoungBoy Gets Tatted Up

On Sunday (July 23), YB shared a new post on his Instagram page that features a carousel of photos of the Baton Rouge, La. rapper. In the photos, which can be seen below, NBA YoungBoy is standing next to a red and black muscle car in his driveway wearing tons of jewelry and designer drip. The last three photos show freshly placed tattoos.

One tattoo on the rapper's forehead shows a coffin with a spider web and upside-down cross on it. Behind one of his ears, the Don't Try This at Home rapper has the skull and crossbones. He also got the word "Restricted" in plain text on his cheek.

NBA YoungBoy's post is captioned, "Better keep it real."

Rappers Getting Tatted Up

NBA YoungBoy is the latest rapper to show off new ink on Instagram. Doja Cat has continued to add to her growing tattoo collection after not having any last year. Lil Uzi Vert has recently gone under the needle multiple times including getting an upside-down cross on their tongue back in April. Most recently, Tyga went under anesthesia to get his stomach and back tatted.

Check out NBA YoungBoy's new ink below.

See Photos of YoungBoy Never Broke Again's New Tattoos Below